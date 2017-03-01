Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Reducing power consumption for background tabs (chromium.org)
>Tabs playing audio or maintaining real-time connections like WebSockets or WebRTC

How long before a "performance best practices" guide suggests leaving a websocket open to ensure snappier page responses when users switch to your tab.

I had a similar thought. I think browsers should require user permission for a tab to use more than 1% of a core on average.

Extensive previous discussion, from when the feature was first floated: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13471543

I wish this could be (maybe it already can be?) disabled for environments where I don't care about battery life/power consumption. This change probably saves me a fraction of a cent per month at the cost of a worse web experience (I'm a bit of a tab hoarder).

Good point, although I find that performance is always an issue—even when I'm plugged in. I'm also a tab hoarder (though more in Firefox, thanks to Tree Style Tabs), and I find that my Mac's sluggishness is always caused by having too many tabs open.

Sadly, my workaround has been to quit and re-launch browsers, which presumably has a similar effect to this update. Looking forward to seeing if the new version keeps things snappier...

The Great Suspender is a great plugin to achieve this.

This looks nice!

As I enabled it, I got the normal warning about "This plugin can view all data" etc, and I started looking for a plugin that can show me what servers plugins are connecting to... it seems there is no such thing. Perhaps time to re-enable little snitch.

> like WebSockets

Does that mean simply using vanilla socket.io means the page will not benefit from this?

Pretty sure socket.io will be fine unless it falls back to HTTP polling, which iirc it shouldn't do in the newest version of Chrome unless something is misconfigured on one end.

