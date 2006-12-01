Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Genius quietly laid off a bunch its engineers (theverge.com)
The premise behind their big investment round was that they would take their annotation tech to the rest of the web.

The only place I've personally seen it used is for people to snarkily mark-up political op-eds.

It's a cool vision -- I wish I could see, for a given article, the best inline comments or just those of people I find credible -- but it doesn't seem scalable to the wide web, as there just aren't enough people willing to put smart commentary on every article instead of just firing off a few tweets, commenting on the article at an aggregator like reddit (which gives a signal of which things are worth commenting on, and a built-in audience for the commentary) or writing their own post.

How exactly were they pitching their actual business model? Any clue?

I get the annotation idea, but how the hell do you make significant money off of it?

There's also the problem that adding the annotation layer on top of the original article can impact performance. I've seen some examples of people using Genius annotation in exactly the segment you mention (political/journalistic), and in every case the annotated version was slow to load and sluggish to browse through. It got to the point where seeing the mention of annotation was enough to kill my interest in clicking through to read more.

"Annotating other people's content" is one of those evergreen ideas that keeps popping up (here's an article I wrote about a startup doing the same thing, way back in 1999: https://jasonlefkowitz.net/2006/12/third_voice_wro/), but every time someone tries it implementation issues seem to kill them.

Web annotation standards should not be a proprietary format, owned by a private company.

Not sure if this W3C spec[1] is in the right direction, but at least it's an open standard.

Personally, I liked the WebMention[2] model better (rel="webmention"), where you mark up HTML. But it would require someone to take up the banner and make it easy to distribute and deploy.

[1] https://www.w3.org/TR/annotation-model/

[2] https://webmention.net/draft/

Yeah, I follow one of their engineers on Twitter. She seemed like totally killer, someone any company would kill to have.

Apparently Genius didn't think so.

Annotating other web pages was probably never going to work as a VC-backed business, but it was surprisingly useful.

