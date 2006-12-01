The only place I've personally seen it used is for people to snarkily mark-up political op-eds.
It's a cool vision -- I wish I could see, for a given article, the best inline comments or just those of people I find credible -- but it doesn't seem scalable to the wide web, as there just aren't enough people willing to put smart commentary on every article instead of just firing off a few tweets, commenting on the article at an aggregator like reddit (which gives a signal of which things are worth commenting on, and a built-in audience for the commentary) or writing their own post.
I get the annotation idea, but how the hell do you make significant money off of it?
"Annotating other people's content" is one of those evergreen ideas that keeps popping up (here's an article I wrote about a startup doing the same thing, way back in 1999: https://jasonlefkowitz.net/2006/12/third_voice_wro/), but every time someone tries it implementation issues seem to kill them.
Not sure if this W3C spec[1] is in the right direction, but at least it's an open standard.
Personally, I liked the WebMention[2] model better (rel="webmention"), where you mark up HTML. But it would require someone to take up the banner and make it easy to distribute and deploy.
[1] https://www.w3.org/TR/annotation-model/
[2] https://webmention.net/draft/
Apparently Genius didn't think so.
I could actually see SV being an impediment to innovation by "salting the fields" in so many product categories with hugely overfunded companies that will eventually flame out.
