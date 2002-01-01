|
|Ask HN: Should I quit Uber?
|I'm a software engineer at Uber. I've been there for under a year. I left my previous job because an Uber recruiter offered a large pay increase. I had been there for under a year as well.
Is it worse to have the job hopping on my resume or a very unpopular company on there?
Staying for a while wouldn't be hard on me. My team and the ones around me aren't toxic (yet). I'm strictly concerned with the impact on my career.
It sounds like you're happy with the work environment, which is not something that should be taken for granted. Stay on board and continue to put in your best effort.
