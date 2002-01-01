Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Should I quit Uber?
60 points by engatuber 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 75 comments | favorite
I'm a software engineer at Uber. I've been there for under a year. I left my previous job because an Uber recruiter offered a large pay increase. I had been there for under a year as well.

Is it worse to have the job hopping on my resume or a very unpopular company on there?

Staying for a while wouldn't be hard on me. My team and the ones around me aren't toxic (yet). I'm strictly concerned with the impact on my career.






I've never heard of a company not hiring a qualified developer because their former employer is "unpopular". Job hopping from company to company based on popularity just seems like a bad career move.

It sounds like you're happy with the work environment, which is not something that should be taken for granted. Stay on board and continue to put in your best effort.

reply


I've seen a few large, well-known places downgrade candidates from certain places by dint of ability or technology stack in use. Or to be honest, just plain prejudice. So they'd be less likely to get interviewed in the first place.

I'd far rather be an early, perhaps too early leaver, than stick around for six months to not job-hop only to find the Corp blew up. Now there's 3,000 Uber engineers on the market, and quite possibly a lot more bad press.

So for OP, consider carefully, including your insider perspective, before deciding either way! (I'd probably lean towards an exit as the bad PR does seem to have reached critical mass).

reply


Maybe I'm not paying close enough attention; is there some evidence that Uber is "blowing up" outside of Silicon Valley conjecture and blogs? People I talk to outside of SV don't know anything about Uber's recent internal issues.

reply


Maybe I'm overreacting to comments on HN and other social media. The CEO of a successful startup publicly said he wouldn't hire someone from Uber.

Many HN comments on articles about Uber share the same opinion. Several of these commenters were founders of software companies.

reply


>The CEO of a successful startup publicly said he wouldn't hire someone from Uber

Would you really want to work at a company where a CEO is so prejudicial? I know I wouldn't (and I find the publicized culture of Uber incredibly repugnant).

If you're happy at your current position and aren't complicit in the abuse that's going on (seeing abuse but not doing anything about it) then stay. If you're concerned that in a subsequent interview that your position will color you, volunteer for a noble cause:

-Encouraging young women to pursue STEM education / careers

-Domestic Abuse NGO etc

reply


A CEO might prejudge a person coming from one company to another based on perceived risk to workplace culture the same as when assessing someone just out of school or coming from or into enterprise or out of military service or out of prison or back to the workforce from raising a family or when switching vocations or with gray hair or lip piercings.

Of course it could also be based on direct empirical observation, or just liking to hear the sounds of one's own tweets. On the other hand, the 'would you want to work at a company' case probably falls flat in the case of Uber...it already ate the cake.

reply


Yes, you would be overreacting.

If a CEO is going to classify all male Uber employees as male chauvinists and not hire them I would see that as stereotyping and discrimination of a class. The world is not black and white and I would definitely not want to work for that CEO.

That being said, I see issues with Uber long term. Not just Travis issues but also in the business model. Eventually all car manufacturers will have level 5 autonomy. At that point the car manufacturers will be Uber. They will be able to produce the car at cost and watch it drive away from the car manufacturing plant to be rented out wherever it's destination state/country is.

Uber doesn't have a chance in the long term.

reply


Well, I'd say those are jerks that I would not want to work with in the first place.

So because Uber made some mistakes it is OK to blame random workers board failings? Fuck logic.

Google, FB, $INSERTWHATVER here can also make a mistake, as a worker you should not be punished because of that.

Discriminate someone because their employer probably discriminated someone - so tolerant...

reply


It sounds like you are basing the opinion of the company you work for more on online comments than your own experience of working there!

Things change quickly. Uber has had some hiccups lately, but reports of its death are greatly exaggerated. There is a strong chance that "sexual harassment" and "toxic managers" will not be attributes people think of when they think of Uber in a year from now, assuming the company works to resolve those internal issues in an effective manner.

reply


Yes you are, stay with Uber and stop listening to everyone else and listen to yourself.

reply


I wouldn't hire you. Not because you worked at Uber but because of your terrible thought process in decision making.

http://www.taleswithmorals.com/aesop-fable-the-man-the-boy-a...

reply


Well then that company probably has a terrible culture as well.

reply


I think Uber won't turn off too many but I obviously work for the Trump campaign is going to significantly change how well your resume works for you.

reply


Well there are biases involved.

If we flip it I do see companies hiring developers because their former employer is "popular". But I do agree with rest of your opinion.

reply


I have heard of it. Also, when there are more than one candidates for 1 spot it can be what makes the difference.

reply


The impact on your career should not be much.

As an employer, I would not turn down any ex-Uber, as long as he or she did not trigger warning lights during the interviews.

Just focus on the technichal side and the money. If you feel good every morning when you wake up to go working for them, then stay.

If not, then that would make a great explanation to your next employer for him/her not to consider you a job hopper. Along the lines of "I quit at Uber because, as you very well know, the culture there was toxic and yours looks much more interesting, blah blah...".

Good luck!

reply


Not even the people in their HR department or sr leadership team?

reply


Or the people that worked on the Greyball project? I wouldn't touch those people with a ten foot pole, it would be like hiring one of the VW people working on emissions. "I was just following orders" can only go so far.

reply


Thanks!

As long as I stayed with that employer for longer than a year I would be fine, or would the period of job-hopping look bad permanently?

reply


Any job you stay less than two years at is going to look funny and require some sort of explanation.

If you're at a job for less than six months, the assumption people will make is that you and the company were a bad fit. "Bad fit" can be interpreted as "applicant was incompetent and hired by mistake" so, having your own explanation about why you were a bad fit helps. Maybe you don't even list this job on your resume.

If you're at a job for less than a year, then the assumption people could make is that you got a bad first performance review, and you're changing jobs now instead of getting fired later.

If you've been at a job for at least two years, then people will assume your performance has been reviewed at least twice and that if you were actually bad, you would have been fired.

reply


I don't think job hopping is as big a deal in software as it is for other industries - a new job every 2 years seems typical for many, but less than a year wouldn't get looked down upon, especially if you cite a "toxic environment" as the reason you quit. 6 jobs in a year (that aren't contracts) would be a red flag, but one or two isn't really a problem IMO. Demand is too high.

reply


I've never agreed with the angst towards 'reasonable' job hopping. We all recognize that interviews and research of a company can only take you so far in truly determining fit (on both sides) within an organization. There are also variables within the company that can change that are completely out of your control, such as leadership, company strategy, or team composition.

And there are also cases where a company promises a certain role or duty, the candidate joins, and then they aren't doing what they thought they'd be doing.

reply


I've job hopped quite a bit (7 times in 6 years). There's plenty of valid reasons to leave a job, most of my moves have been due to skill stagnation at a certain company. Also, increases in salary is ridiculous when switching. If you stay at a single job you run the risk of stagnating your salary as well.

If you can articulate to the company your reasoning behind switching jobs, and why you're genuinely interested in the company and the value you bring, I believe you'll be alright.

Has yet to bite me in the ass (Chicago) and the experience you gain between companies (small-large, workflows/methodologies, stacks, etc) is priceless.

reply


I'm going to disagree with a lot of the other responses you are receiving.

If it happens once or twice and there is a good story/explanation that goes along with it that is fine, but I actively avoid candidates who switch jobs every year or so. In my opinion it takes a decent amount of time to understand everything within any given company or codebase (especially one that has a decent level of complexity or specialized knowledge). I don't want an unstable environment where people are leaving just as they begin to fully understand things to the point where they are extremely productive.

Along those same lines I think it is the responsibility of an employer to give raises that are equivalent to the salaries they would pay to poach people with a similar level of experience. If you are willing to give someone a significant raise to leave their current company you should be willing to do that for someone within your own company.

reply


> Along those same lines I think it is the responsibility of an employer to give raises that are equivalent to the salaries they would pay to poach people with a similar level of experience. If you are willing to give someone a significant raise to leave their current company you should be willing to do that for someone within your own company.

What would you say is a reasonable amount of time for an employee to stick around if an employer isn't providing pay increases?

reply


Sure, most large codebases need at least a year to get to know your way around them.

But keep in mind that the majority of job switching happen unilaterally from the employee side. So that could also be a sign that the employee is not afraid to quit because she knows her value on the market.

edit: grammar

reply


I don't really know how things are in the US, but here in Europe, the employer's need for a developer will often overcome his fear of hiring a "job hopper".

Be ready to answer questions about the reason why you quit your jobs, though. Just telling the truth is usually enough. "The commute was too much", "I was not growing/learning any more"...

reply


As a friend who is a recruiter explained it to me, candidates who have a history of job hopping WILL get the question in the interview and MUST have a reasonable answer for it.

Assuming that you pass that formality, the question doesn't seem to affect anyone's actual decisions afterwards. (Even though people may claim otherwise.)

reply


Job hoping is nowhere near as bad a signal in tech as it is in other industries. I would even go so far to say that some job hoping is expected as long as you don't go overboard.

If you stayed at one job for less than a year, nobody will notice or care. If you stay for 6 months at three consecutive jobs, then you might get a question about that.

reply


I agree with general sentiment expressed by others; a reasonable next opportunity shouldn't judge you because you worked for an unpopular company.

In fact, we're thinking the opposite: let's use this as an opportunity to hire engineers in your position (and we're currently hiring).

reply


This has happened before. Yahoo used to be a hot company to work for. Now, if you still work there, people wonder why you haven't left yet. It is definitely harder to get a job with Yahoo on your resume. Will the same thing happen to Uber? It's possible. You won't feel it until the feeling is very strong, which means it will be too late for you to move.

If you are concerned now, and can find a better offer that you are very comfortable with, I'd say jump ship.

reply


Random advice from the internet:

Should you quit? Probably not. Should you be exploring other options? Maybe...and that's mostly orthogonal to being employed at Uber but not entirely. Personally, I don't think it is likely that Uber is going to significantly change its culture based upon its responses (they look like hunkering down and lawyering up).

Now in terms of 'strictly concerned with the impact on my career' that looks like a moral/ethical the-ends-justify-the-means-approach. Here, there are two relevant factors. One is that there is very little certainty regarding how job hopping or staying at Uber will effect your career. The other is that there is a near certainty that people will judge your decision on moral/ethical grounds and that some will judge it as being reflection of a character that is ok with Uber's culture as described by recent events.

When hiring includes consideration of 'cultural fit' time spent at Uber will weigh into those considerations as a risk for companies with an orthogonal culture. Since the longer someone spends in a culture the more likely a person is to become acculturated, the duration of one's 'post-Fowler' employment might be considered when assessing the 'cultural fit' risk/benefit of previous experience at Uber.

I am not pretending that I know what will help or hurt your career: careers vary on an individual basis. I am pretending that what you do or don't do is a choice about who you are. The internet is not going to give you permission for either choice.

Good luck

reply


If you don't like the job, the culture, the company, the taste of the free coffee, the commute, the whatever, find a different one. You're fortunate to be employed in a field where job hopping generally does not matter due to high demand.

Aside from the outrage/noise you read on the internet, I don't think is much or any stigma associated with working at any particular company.

reply


You know, in the 90s, Microsoft was considered to be a deeply unethical company. Would anyone now consider Microsoft on someone's resume to be a black mark?

reply


I've worked at and helped hire for companies in Seattle, I've personally voted down people coming from MS (especially a few years back) because MS trains people to play certain toxic political games to get ahead. When those employees move to other companies those games tend to persist. ( This is generally a management tier problem )

reply


That's an interesting comparison. Back in the 90s, Microsoft was considered unethical from a business standpoint, but not as a workplace.

Uber, on the other hand, has lots of claims of workplace harassment, sexism, general dysfunction, etc. etc. So an employee that tolerated working at Microsoft in the 90s could legitimately be looked at differently than someone who works at Uber today.

FTR, I'm not convinced it's right to judge employees in either scenario negatively. I'm just not sure they're the same scenario.

reply


Recall when people where told to quit SCO, or they would never work for companies X, Y and Z? I think the companies that made that threat has forgotten about it at this point

People (and companies) forget quickly, especially if the person they're interviewing is pleasant and competent.

reply


Did Microsoft have a reputation for sexual harassment and toxic managers? I don't know much about Microsoft in the 90s.

reply


No, Microsoft has generally (I'm sure at the size they are they have had some issues) never had major problems like that.

Their reputation was more around 3E's (Embrace, Extend, Extinguish), they didn't play well with others (intentionally).

reply


Honestly, I'm not sure that sexual harassment was a black mark on many companies in the 90's. The culture was different and (sadly) it just wasn't as big of a deal that it was happening. We've come a long way since then.

reply


I remember hearing almost those exact phrases, but it was in the late 90s, comparing that time to the 70s.

reply


And, relatively speaking, it was true then.

That doesn't stop the 2010s to 1990s comparison, relatively speaking, from also being true.

reply


Yes and probably still has them. http://www.businessinsider.com/microsoft-is-filled-with-abus...

The key thing to remember is most people at uber and microsoft are decent people.

reply


Microsoft's troubles were entirely due to their business decisions. There was never any suggestion that the engineers there were toxic. That is quite different to Uber's current reputation.

reply


From the tone of your post, I take it you're young and just starting your career. A few short jobs shouldn't be a red flag at this point in your career, especially if you have a reasonable reason for leaving previous positions (and company culture at Uber certainly qualifies).

As for having a known toxic company on your resume, that should only be a red flag if you were in a position to alter that toxic environment (senior manager, HR roles, etc).

If I were in your shoes, I might be looking to move elsewhere. But, unless you're unhappy, there's no need to hurry.

reply


I left a Fortune-100 company recently, in part because I wasn't happy with the ethical choices being made by management. I was being asked to implement software that I didn't want to be part of.

I had management assure me that legal had been consulted, and don't worry, they say it's not technically illegal. If the media finds out and we get bad press, PR has already made plans for how they'll respond to it. The responses they gave me really made me lose respect for the managers above that.

Uber is (imho) a morally bankrupt company- even by the standards of companies. The question you should ask yourself isn't whether that will look bad on your resume, but whether you're going to live regretting you were part of it.

I make a bit less money overall now. I also sleep a lot better at night.

reply


I can't see any good reason why you need to switch, your team mates are not 'toxic' and I believe pay is also fine. So why you want to switch? I agree sometime we need to switch for better carrier growth but when going to a new environment, there are chances that you have to adjust. Transitions phase in most cases are difficult. One last advice, don't switch only for money, job is and should be much more than that.

reply


Job hopping early on in your career to maximize your baseline salary won't affect your career. What may affect your career is the opportunity cost of picking the wrong company (esp Startups) if you had a choice, and the one you didn't pick takes off.

reply


I think much of the stigma on job hopping comes from it really having a lot of advantages for a worker who is up for it (it gets progressively harder to deal with the first 6 months in a new job the longer you are stably employed and the more specialized you get.)

If I felt I had an external justification to explain a hop and I had doubts about my employer, I would look immediately for a job filtering for ones that I would actually want to keep for 3-4 years. If a new employer accepts you and you actually stay a few years, I would consider a future employer that had an issue with your resume rather odd. While sticking it out at an employer that you feel uncertain about can leave you in a worse place with the wrong timing.

reply


Ha. Silicon Valley can be really pathetic sometimes. As an employee, you should really go with whoever pays you more. If employees of another company want to shame you into accepting a lower wage why should you?

Silicon Valley is always talking about "changing the world" while building pointless apps that will only exist for 5 years at most as they try to sell to a bigger data mining company. All in the name of "being passionate about what you do".

Fuck that. Starting a for profit business is mostly always about making money, so as an employee you should try to get as much money as you can from them. If you start a company and really believe you are changing the world or making the world a better a place, then make it a non profit. Otherwise, get your head out of your ass.

reply


I wouldn't work where I'm paid more unless I needed the money. I would rather work with a great team that I get along with, and love the product I work with.

reply


All else being equal, would you reject an extra 20k?

All of the stuff you mentioned is still part of "compensation".

reply


When I lived in Australia, I did some contracting then decided to go back to full time. I narrowed my choices down to 2 jobs, one at 120k, and one at 80k.

In the end I picked the 80k one because during the interview they asked me to come in for the day and do a 'test' for a few hours, which was building a small project, then I got to sit with a couple of the members of the team and take them through it. I had a LOT of fun (more fun than I imagined) and ultimately decided to go there.

One of the best jobs I've had.

reply


People are "tainted" to an extent that future employers/recruiters can be worried that you'll bring Uber culture with you. People can debate how much that happens and if it's valid/fair etc but it does happen.

Uber's brand has become toxic not just on the commercial side but within the tech industry to an extent too and things happen as a result of that.

reply


If you are good at what you do, working at Uber won't affect your career in he Long run.

Are you happy? If yes then why leave? Leave if you're unhappy. Stay if you're happy or you have a family and a mortgage and have a good salary to pay it asap.

reply


Quitting Uber on principle might be ok, but don't quit because you're worried about being employable in the future. Loads of people will employ someone who is ex-Uber, despite the negative press. Largely, the negative association is with Uber management and execs, not its employees. I doubt you'd have trouble finding a job down the line. If you like your job, don't quit! If you feel guilt, just do what you can to try and shape the culture.

reply


No. Even if the chance of someone excluding ex Uber engineers is extremely high like 50% (which it's not), the Brand name is still valuable since Uber was once one of the hardest places to get into.

reply


I think you'd be crazy to leave a team you like unless you have something better. The "harm", if any, to your career for staying at Uber would be less than the harm for being a "job hopper" and leaving in less than a year or two.

If you don't like your job, then look around. Maybe look around just to know what the market is like. But don't leave something you enjoy purely because you're afraid of what others will think on your resume.

reply


If your own work environment is a good one, then why would you leave? Don't worry so much about reputation.

reply


Stay for the experience, if your personal morals are okay with it. Job hopping is okay in moderation, if you're genuinely not a good fit for the company, but sounds like you're doing okay work.

If it comes up in an interview, focus strictly on your work and how you contributed your skills to the business.

Software engineers ought to be fine moving on from Uber. It'll be the high-level execs who, rightly, will end up having trouble explaining their role in Uber in an interview :)

reply


It depends. Do you like your job or are you trying to rationalize your regrets?

If you are subconsciously trying to look for an excuse to leave, well now is as good as any of a time to stop kidding yourself and get out of there.

reply


Yes, quit.

Do it because it's the right thing to do, not because you're worried about having Uber on your resume.

But since you say you're strictly concerned about the impact on your career, I can tell you that seeing Uber on a resume beyond March 2017 would be an instant red flag for me. I wouldn't bother phone screening that person.

Plenty of companies won't care though, so if you just like money and don't have qualms about your employer's rapidly growing list of unethical activities, then by all means stay.

reply


> I can tell you that seeing Uber on a resume beyond March 2017 would be an instant red flag for me.

That's insane - you think everyone at Uber can afford (both literally and metaphorically) to simply quit their jobs without a landing place?

The flip side of this is that I would be happy to avoid working for someone who's so easily prejudiced against someone before ever meeting them. That kind of social bigotry is also very toxic...

reply


I think that being at two jobs in a row for under a year is a little concerning. I'd certainly ask questions about that in an interview.

That said, I think leaving Uber would be a significant advantage compared to other companies. In most cases you need to convince your interviewer that the previous company had poor culture without sounding bitter - but for Uber they will probably already know how bad the culture can be.

reply


Unless you're at the level of decision making where you're participating in the decisions that are creating the bad reputation around Uber, I don't think you'll be held accountable for that.

reply


You can do some freelance or personal stuff too and then when you leave you only so your personal projects during your time at uber, if it is really better. Otherwise you can stay for a little longer and do a good harvest now that everybody is leaving.

reply


Pretend you have golden handcuffs.

Stay as long as you can for being overpaid.

Imo at some point years from now the large $$$$ won't be there any more.

Bottom line. Most of us work for someone else. No matter what we do.

reply


at least round it up to a year or double it.

reply


Why exactly do you want to change jobs?

reply


why leave a good and high earning job? don't ruin your life. stay at uber.

reply


If you were in upper management then this would be a valid concern and you'd be more or less to be forced to take a position on the moral standing of the company.

However in your position no one could reasonably hold it against you. Perhaps it doesn't hurt to put out feelers though.

reply


If you're not upper level management I don't think having Uber on your resume is gonna be a big black mark, unless it fits with an overall picture you give off of being an asshole. If you seem like a nice person otherwise, I think people will give you the benefit of the doubt, if you are just an engineer.

reply


No, unless you want too. I know a ton of non sv companies on the east coast starved for any talent.

reply


Yes, you should, come join other ex-uber folks at Mixmax. Mixmax.com/careers

reply


Not a bad idea ;)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: