Personally for nostalgia reasons I think it is already worth it. But I can imagine some negativity may come from it as well.
Does anybody have any experience doing this? How did it go? Or maybe you considered it but decided against it?
Anyway, I just wanted to have a little discussion about this with hopefully likeminded people that understand what it means to run a site. To shut it down, and perhaps think about re-starting it.
We've recently done it, and I've had nothing but mixed feelings about it. But the nostalgia was almost worth it.
