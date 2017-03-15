Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Whatsapp vulnerability sidesteps message encryption
(
thestack.com
)
3 points
by
DodgyEggplant
31 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
detaro
27 minutes ago
URL should probably be changed to the original source, which has a lot more details:
http://blog.checkpoint.com/2017/03/15/check-point-discloses-...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply