I read that Delaware C corps/LLCs are the way to go because they're inexpensive. I'm in Texas. It looks like Texas would consider a Delaware entity as foreign, and require me to pay additional fees to do business in Texas. So that would appear to nullify any cost savings, since (IIRC) that fee was larger than registering the entity here when I last checked (I.e. I could just register a Texas LLC for $300 vs. registering somewhere else and paying a larger fee to transact business here.)
Is that just another in Texas' long and growing list of stupid things? Or, if your business is internet-based, are you not considered to be doing business in Texas in the sense that a more traditional corporation would? Not sure how that'd make sense, but...
It looks like, according to BOC 9.251, transacting interstate commerce doesn't automatically qualify as doing business, so if you might argue that a majority of your transactions are interstate by virtue of you being internet-based, I wonder if that makes a difference? So I'm wondering if this is a way that Texas is strict that other states aren't because, as I understand it, other states charge significantly more for LLC filing?
http://www.sos.state.tx.us/corp/foreign_outofstate.shtml
Thanks.
If it is, you can always incorporate at home and re-domicile concurrent with the closing of a funding round on the investor's dime.
You'll need a C Corp when you raise funds. But if you're not doing that right now, it takes less than an hour to get a Delaware LLC on the Internet, and you might as well just do that.
Going to a C-Corp too early can be costly, moving up from a proven model LLC is easy, limits cost and risk
That doesn't sound like a good deal to me, but that's just, like, my opinion, man.
C-corps have double taxation and LLCs do not. For every dollar you pay yourself from your cooperation you'll have to pay on the order of 15% more.
If you plan to never make money or just make money by raising money then a C-corps is for you. Other good argument is if you plan on going public. Otherwise strongly consider the tax implications before starting a C-Corp.
As for Delaware, there's the most legal precedent on corporate law in the state making its rules the most predictable. Uncertainty increases risk and, therefore, decreases investors' interest.
There are lots of things you should be innovative on when starting a company, corporate structure is almost never one of them. If you're starting a business and think you may raise money from professional investors, incorporate as a C Corp in Delaware.
Unfortunately we don't know how they rule so we can't run statistics on it. But if anyone would like to leak a data set, feel free to leave me a message in this thread
a) Legal liability? "Limited Liability" is what the LL in LLC stands for.
b) Dividing ownership? If you keep things simple, like a 50-50 split, not a problem at all.
c) IP ownership? What?
Yes, if you're raising money you probably need a C-Corp, but if you keep things relatively simple, the transition doesn't need to be expensive or time-consuming.
Most angel investors and VCs will also insist that your company be a Delaware C-Corporation for legal reasons
Investors typically have dozens of investments. Filing K1s for all of your investments is a huge amount of work.
The original reasons may have been tax based or precedent based, but at this point it is also because that's the default that VC is used to
If they do "insist" on this regardless of circumstances, it would not be ideal to partner with them since they clearly don't know what they are doing. And if you are partnering with someone, don't you want them to know what they are doing?
They will help you determine the best solution for incorporation.
There is no cookie-cutter answer to incorporation and anyone that pushes one is probably selling you something and most likely not an attorney or accountant.
I look at it as Vaudeville acts vs Hollywood films. Or local hack community college professor vs Youtube Stanford Machine Learning Course.
The legal and tax situation is written into the law. The VC outlook on this topic is common knowledge.
So why do we have to pay expensive consultants (attorneys, accountants) for what are in reality just FAQ's.
Incorporating an LLC is one of the easiest government interactions I have ever had. It is literally a one page form, the hardest part is picking the name of the company (definitely check the US trademark office database and get the .com)
It was the same for the Delaware C Corp I created. A one page document that needed to be faxed.
All the rest of the paperwork was very elegantly handled by Clerky.
I think there is a big risk in going for advice from an attorney and getting bad advice. I feel much more comfortable in broad research on a topic and crowd-vouched and vetted knowledge rather than trusting one sole practitioner.
1. An LLC is easy and you can form a C-Corp whenever it is needed. If your investors are equity/debt firms, they can form the C-Corp for you at that time.
> but most startups usually stick with Delaware and file a foreign qualification form to operate in their own home state.
2. There are at least 55 states and territories in the United States which ALL HAVE THEIR OWN SEPARATE incorporation laws. Their legislature hasn't been asleep for the last 30 years, there is real competition in fees, regulations, anonymity, taxes and incorporation structures in many jurisdictions outside of Delaware.
If their courts encountered an unforeseen problem, they can all lean on Delaware's entire body of case law. So the benefits of Delaware's court of chancery are overstated, and the circumstances where you want that or its arbitration are slim.
3. Delaware's oh-so-progressive corporate laws also include parallel securities transparency laws that can introduce compliance burdens above and beyond what the Federal Government stipulates.
Conclusion: You don't need a C-Corp and you don't need to incorporate in Delaware. Being spoonfed the perks of Delaware is easy and barely anybody is publicly talking about what other states offer, and you will have to do your own research.
KPMG and Deloitte and PWC produce annual documents on incorporation perks in jurisdictions all around the globe. Including individual United States.
But he is talking about startups, and there, from all I can see and without his many assumptions, a Delaware C-Corp is a lot more time, lawyer money, other overhead, and botheration than just an LLC.
Sure if I have co-founders, which YC seems to want but I don't, or Sequoia wants to write me an equity check for $20 million, which, by the time they would, I wouldn't need, want, or accept it, I'd want a Delaware C-Corp.
But, IIRC, with a C-Corp, I have to have a BoD that I have to keep happy, or they can and very well may fire me -- take my company. So, a Delaware C-Corp has me take a lot of the power I have as CEO and 100% owner of my startup and hand a lot of that power, control, and financial value to a BoD for no good, and many really bad, reasons. "Financial value"? Sure, the BoD could fire my ass, put in one of their buddies as CEO, and the BoD and their buddy could issue nice stock options to the members of the board. Due to vesting, etc., I could leave with nothing, not even $0.00. They could flatly just steal my company from me including all the value, cash, intellectual property, promise, everything -- 100%.
There's nothing seriously wrong with, and a lot of important advantages to, being CEO and 100% owner of a successful LLC startup. Or, all across the US there are pizza shops, flower shops, auto body shops, dentists, etc. that don't have a BoD. My startup has a lot more financial promise than an auto body shop, but I don't want a BoD either.
E.g., with a BoD, have to have board meetings. Then the members of the board have to travel to the meeting. So, guess where the money comes from for their travel (first class air, limo service?), lodging (four star hotel?), fancy dinners? No thanks.
I learned early on that I'm not always good at pleasing people, even if I do really good work. E.g., my Ph.D. is in applied math, and I did the research independently with no faculty direction or input, picked the problem before I went to grad school, and did the core research in six weeks alone in the library in my first summer. I gave a graduate seminar on my work, designed and wrote the illustrative software, wrote and typed the dissertation, stood for my oral exam (majority of the faculty from outside my department, Chair, Member, US National Academy of Engineering, from outside my department, majority people I'd never met), passed, first time, without revision, from a world famous, world class research university, and got my Ph.D.
BUT: In the eighth grade, the arithmetic teacher gave me a D (as is common for boys of that age, my handwriting was awful and so was my clerical accuracy) and fervently advised and urged me never again to take anymore math. Right, honey: I didn't take freshman calculus, taught it to myself, started on sophomore calculus in a course using the same text Harvard did, found the course easy, and made an A. In my high school, all the female teachers (gossips?) were all conviced I was a poor student and a poor math student, but the only male math teacher I had sent me to a state math tournament, my aptitude and achievement tests showed that I was one of the best math students in the school, an especially good high school, I got sent to an NSF summer math program, and on the school's SAT math scores, of 1-2-3, I was #2. #1 went to Purdue. #3 went to MIT. In college I wrote on group representations and got Honors in math. My math GRE score was 800. Then I was sent to another NSF program, in axiomatic set theory and modern analysis. But my high school female math teachers thought I was a poor math student. I was a very good math student, but there was no way I could please those females.
Being good is not enough. Instead, people can get totally pissed at you for no good reason, even if you walk on water in warm weather.
A BoD might just hate my guts. E.g., if I presented some original math derivations, with advanced prerequisites, for a step forward for part of the business, say, as part of getting the budget approved, the BoD might soil their clothes, the board room furniture, and the carpet on the way to the rest rooms and come to deeply, profoundly, bitterly hate and despise me, all for no good reason.
If have something rare and good, don't dilute it with a lot of mediocre nonsense. If are lucky enough to have Michelangelo painting the ceiling, don't send in a lot of house painters to give him advice. Or, when Stravinsky wrote Right of Spring, some Tin Pan Alley guy wanted to recommend a good arranger for Stravinsky's music. For such nonsense, just say not only "no" but, if they insist, "hell no".
Reporting to a BoD has a big downside, a huge risk for no good reason, and nearly no significant upside. E.g., there is a good chance that not one BoD member of an information technology startup anywhere in the world has even the math prerequisites to understand the crucial, core math I derived for my startup; not understanding the math, they will not be able to do their jobs and will hate me. So, no way do I want to put my career and startup in the hands of a BoD that hates me.
https://aragon.one/
We haven't seen things like the first acquisition, the first bankruptcy, mergers, etc . . . and don't even know if those things are exactly possible as we conceive of them today.
Your individual and/or corporate actions happen in a legal jurisdiction - technology does not change that.
