Why your startup should be a Delaware C-Corp, not an LLC (gust.com)
47 points by andrew_gust 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 52 comments | favorite





Here's something I'm curious about. First off, I understand that few of you are lawyers, and any of you who are aren't being paid by me so none of this constitutes legal advice. :) I'd certainly talk to a lawyer before acting on it in any case, I just can't wrap my head around how Delaware is such an advantage.

I read that Delaware C corps/LLCs are the way to go because they're inexpensive. I'm in Texas. It looks like Texas would consider a Delaware entity as foreign, and require me to pay additional fees to do business in Texas. So that would appear to nullify any cost savings, since (IIRC) that fee was larger than registering the entity here when I last checked (I.e. I could just register a Texas LLC for $300 vs. registering somewhere else and paying a larger fee to transact business here.)

Is that just another in Texas' long and growing list of stupid things? Or, if your business is internet-based, are you not considered to be doing business in Texas in the sense that a more traditional corporation would? Not sure how that'd make sense, but...

It looks like, according to BOC 9.251, transacting interstate commerce doesn't automatically qualify as doing business, so if you might argue that a majority of your transactions are interstate by virtue of you being internet-based, I wonder if that makes a difference? So I'm wondering if this is a way that Texas is strict that other states aren't because, as I understand it, other states charge significantly more for LLC filing?

http://www.sos.state.tx.us/corp/foreign_outofstate.shtml

Thanks.

Generally the purpose of registering a foreign corporation in a state is to have access to the courts of that state if it needs to, e.g., sue a vendor. You're almost always going to be able to use your home state's court (although jurisdiction may be harder to obtain) or a federal court depending on the facts. Also, registering in a foreign state serves as somewhat of a soft "trademark" in that another entity of the same name cannot be formed in that state. In short, foreign registration may not actually be required under many circumstances.

If it is, you can always incorporate at home and re-domicile concurrent with the closing of a funding round on the investor's dime.

You can divide equity and issue incentive equity compensation at an LLC easily --- for less money than it takes to properly incorporate a Delaware C Corporation. We have an LLC with multiple classes of stock and vesting, and it took just a 20 minute call with our lawyer to get there. Our last company, Matasano, was an LLC for its entire lifespan (we eventually filed taxes as an S-Corp, but never reincorporated). LLCs work just fine.

You'll need a C Corp when you raise funds. But if you're not doing that right now, it takes less than an hour to get a Delaware LLC on the Internet, and you might as well just do that.

It's pretty quick to set up a C-Corp too—it's much, much more annoying to change the LLC into a C-Corp when you do want to fundraise.

This is not true. It's very easy to convert from LLC to C corp but not vice versa. As a general rule it's easy to go from flow-thru entities to tax paying entities but not vice versa. This asymmetry of irreversibility, combined with the fact that most startup exits are asset, not stock, sales, makes the thesis of your post incorrect.

I've never done that, but that's not the advice I've gotten from lawyers. In particular, what I've been told is that C-Corp or LLC, there's going to be annoying conversion work at your first VC round.

I just went through​ this. Started as LLC with co-founders. Once we started seeking money we up-scaled to C-Corp - give the lawyer a few bucks, wait a week, sign some stuff. Mostly painless.

Going to a C-Corp too early can be costly, moving up from a proven model LLC is easy, limits cost and risk

Hmm, I'm not sure that's accurate. What would you be converting to if your company was already a C-Corp?

A C-Corp with the structure your venture capital firms expect.

There may be more structure required but starting off from a C corp obviates the need to transfer control of assets (particularly intangible ones like copyrights to source code).

reply


You're paying a substantial amount of money up front to hypothetically mitigate a hypothetical future expense that only occurs at the point where cash flow (at least on the order of "covering legal expenses") stops being an issue.

That doesn't sound like a good deal to me, but that's just, like, my opinion, man.


Part of the premise of Gust Launch is that it's far simpler to start this way, as a Delaware C-Corp with expected structure, than it is to convert later. The conversions range from easy to extremely painful but they're almost all avoidable.

When it is time for fundraising, is it possible to just create a new C-Corp, then sell the assets of the LLC to the C-Corp? Are there major tax implications? Is it possible to sell the assets for a $1? Or would that be in violation of some tax rule?

It's easy. Or the C-Corp owns the LLC, or IP assignment. Just move the assets over, not an actual sale.

He forgets arguably the most important consideration - taxes.

C-corps have double taxation and LLCs do not. For every dollar you pay yourself from your cooperation you'll have to pay on the order of 15% more.

If you plan to never make money or just make money by raising money then a C-corps is for you. Other good argument is if you plan on going public. Otherwise strongly consider the tax implications before starting a C-Corp.

LLCs pass losses and gains through to their "members" (the equivalent of a C Corp's shareholders). While this can be tax advantageous to closely held firms, it creates significant complexity for professional investors. As a result, professional investors typically insist companies they invest in be C Corporations.

As for Delaware, there's the most legal precedent on corporate law in the state making its rules the most predictable. Uncertainty increases risk and, therefore, decreases investors' interest.

There are lots of things you should be innovative on when starting a company, corporate structure is almost never one of them. If you're starting a business and think you may raise money from professional investors, incorporate as a C Corp in Delaware.

A Logical Fallacy: We did something we think might be right for us (but we don't really know yet), therefore everybody in the entire world should do exactly the same thing regardless of their circumstances, and divorced from whether or not this actually works for us or not.

I'm jaded to the point that I'm skeptical of any posts starting with the words "Why" or "How". It's creeping closer to the phrase "these n easy steps".

"By convincing you to do this thing I did, I will help convince myself that I did the right thing when I did it."

Fun thing about Delaware: they have an equity court run by the state that functions as a secret arbitration panel. But instead of ruling in line with the law, they rule in line with what's deemed "fair," hence the name "equity court."

Unfortunately we don't know how they rule so we can't run statistics on it. But if anyone would like to leak a data set, feel free to leave me a message in this thread

very interesting stuff how I get it.

There's legitimate reasons for wanting a C-Corp over an LLC, but we were an LLC for 7 years and almost nothing the author mentions was an issue:

a) Legal liability? "Limited Liability" is what the LL in LLC stands for. b) Dividing ownership? If you keep things simple, like a 50-50 split, not a problem at all. c) IP ownership? What?

Yes, if you're raising money you probably need a C-Corp, but if you keep things relatively simple, the transition doesn't need to be expensive or time-consuming.

The page never says a. or c. There is even a venn diagram down near the bottom showing they both have these qualities. It's arguing for incorporation, and then specifically as a c-crop.

Ah ok. I was reading the subhead "how is a C-Corporation different from an LLC? Here’s the rundown." as implying that the content was right below that about the differences.

    Most angel investors and VCs will also insist that your company be a Delaware C-Corporation for legal reasons
I keep hearing this, but what are these reasons?

If you invest in an LLC then you will be purchasing membership units. If you have membership units in an LLC, then you have to file a tax form every year (K1) that reports your portion of the earnings or losses from the LLC. The investor will have to pay the taxes on his portion of any profit generated by the LLC, even if the LLC didn't distribute any the profit.

Investors typically have dozens of investments. Filing K1s for all of your investments is a huge amount of work.

The reason is that many of their LPs (e.g. pension funds) are non profits, and they can't have taxable income flow up to them or their Unrelated Business Taxable Income will threaten their nonprofit status. VCs are flow-thru entities so any income hitting them from _their_ investments would hit their LPs. Therefore they can only invest in blocking entities.

I agree with this, but out of curiosity, presumably the funds have their own blockers/SPVs below that they could just route their investments through and allow other investors in the startup to receive the flow-through treatment (like we would in hedge/PE). My assumption was that the standardized governance structure of a Corp was also appealing to VCs who prefer it to the possibility of being screwed by an adverse amendment to the LLCA, etc.

When I did it, I was told in short by legal that "at this point it is a red flag if you don't do it."

The original reasons may have been tax based or precedent based, but at this point it is also because that's the default that VC is used to

Delaware law reliably protects shareholders.

> Most angel investors and VCs will also insist

If they do "insist" on this regardless of circumstances, it would not be ideal to partner with them since they clearly don't know what they are doing. And if you are partnering with someone, don't you want them to know what they are doing?

The list of VCs that insist on a C-Corp is essentially the list of VCs. So sure, you don't need to convert, but you won't ever be able to raise VC money without converting.

What if I'm Canadian? Is it better to incorporate in Ontario or Delaware?

Do you mind paying US tax?

Anyone starting a business should consult an attorney and an accounting firm, discuss your business, discuss your short and long term goals (are you planning to run the business forever, with partners, or sell it as soon as possible?)

They will help you determine the best solution for incorporation.

There is no cookie-cutter answer to incorporation and anyone that pushes one is probably selling you something and most likely not an attorney or accountant.

Note: You may also lose the ability to get local (state/city) tax breaks and government money if you are an out-of-state corp.

Nothing about S-Corp? We did the C-Corp twice and we've never got to the level we wanted so we switched both times to S-Corp. Currently we're as S-Corp and it saves us a lot of money.

Spoiler alert: Gust is not your lawyer, don't take legal advice from them.

Why is this the default answer to any discussion on topics such as these?

I look at it as Vaudeville acts vs Hollywood films. Or local hack community college professor vs Youtube Stanford Machine Learning Course.

The legal and tax situation is written into the law. The VC outlook on this topic is common knowledge.

So why do we have to pay expensive consultants (attorneys, accountants) for what are in reality just FAQ's.

Incorporating an LLC is one of the easiest government interactions I have ever had. It is literally a one page form, the hardest part is picking the name of the company (definitely check the US trademark office database and get the .com)

It was the same for the Delaware C Corp I created. A one page document that needed to be faxed.

All the rest of the paperwork was very elegantly handled by Clerky.

I think there is a big risk in going for advice from an attorney and getting bad advice. I feel much more comfortable in broad research on a topic and crowd-vouched and vetted knowledge rather than trusting one sole practitioner.

While yes, this isn't legal advice, I'd just like to add that the product and software were both built with heavy involvement from experienced startup lawyers.

AND THE COUNTERPOINTS:

1. An LLC is easy and you can form a C-Corp whenever it is needed. If your investors are equity/debt firms, they can form the C-Corp for you at that time.

> but most startups usually stick with Delaware and file a foreign qualification form to operate in their own home state.

2. There are at least 55 states and territories in the United States which ALL HAVE THEIR OWN SEPARATE incorporation laws. Their legislature hasn't been asleep for the last 30 years, there is real competition in fees, regulations, anonymity, taxes and incorporation structures in many jurisdictions outside of Delaware.

If their courts encountered an unforeseen problem, they can all lean on Delaware's entire body of case law. So the benefits of Delaware's court of chancery are overstated, and the circumstances where you want that or its arbitration are slim.

3. Delaware's oh-so-progressive corporate laws also include parallel securities transparency laws that can introduce compliance burdens above and beyond what the Federal Government stipulates.

Conclusion: You don't need a C-Corp and you don't need to incorporate in Delaware. Being spoonfed the perks of Delaware is easy and barely anybody is publicly talking about what other states offer, and you will have to do your own research.

KPMG and Deloitte and PWC produce annual documents on incorporation perks in jurisdictions all around the globe. Including individual United States.

Why no mention of S-Corp?

S-Corp is a pass-thru, so not acceptable to take outside money. The investor wants a C-corp. But home State or Deleware is debatable. I chose home State vs Delaware for tax reasons

LLC's are also passthrough by default, though you can elect another tax treatment easily enough. The problem with s-corps is that a valid s-election requires that all stockholders are humans. The presence of a business entity stockholder would void your s-corp status. Keep in mind that an s-corp is not a different kind of entity, it is just a corporation that has a valid election for passthrough taxation under subchapter s and equivalent state income tax provisions.

Yes. And sometimes the investment round you take is from a group of investors that have formed their own LLC - this one LLC takes smaller monies from investors and then, as the LLC becomes an investor in your Corp. So, their LLC need you to be a C-Corp. Or add each of the dozen+ LLC members to your own cap table, what a mess.

IANAL, but I'd imagine being limited to one class of stock would really shoot you in the foot for fundraising (no preferred stock for investors, etc.)

Sure, he's correct -- if and only if make a lot of assumptions.

But he is talking about startups, and there, from all I can see and without his many assumptions, a Delaware C-Corp is a lot more time, lawyer money, other overhead, and botheration than just an LLC.

Sure if I have co-founders, which YC seems to want but I don't, or Sequoia wants to write me an equity check for $20 million, which, by the time they would, I wouldn't need, want, or accept it, I'd want a Delaware C-Corp.

But, IIRC, with a C-Corp, I have to have a BoD that I have to keep happy, or they can and very well may fire me -- take my company. So, a Delaware C-Corp has me take a lot of the power I have as CEO and 100% owner of my startup and hand a lot of that power, control, and financial value to a BoD for no good, and many really bad, reasons. "Financial value"? Sure, the BoD could fire my ass, put in one of their buddies as CEO, and the BoD and their buddy could issue nice stock options to the members of the board. Due to vesting, etc., I could leave with nothing, not even $0.00. They could flatly just steal my company from me including all the value, cash, intellectual property, promise, everything -- 100%.

There's nothing seriously wrong with, and a lot of important advantages to, being CEO and 100% owner of a successful LLC startup. Or, all across the US there are pizza shops, flower shops, auto body shops, dentists, etc. that don't have a BoD. My startup has a lot more financial promise than an auto body shop, but I don't want a BoD either.

E.g., with a BoD, have to have board meetings. Then the members of the board have to travel to the meeting. So, guess where the money comes from for their travel (first class air, limo service?), lodging (four star hotel?), fancy dinners? No thanks.

I learned early on that I'm not always good at pleasing people, even if I do really good work. E.g., my Ph.D. is in applied math, and I did the research independently with no faculty direction or input, picked the problem before I went to grad school, and did the core research in six weeks alone in the library in my first summer. I gave a graduate seminar on my work, designed and wrote the illustrative software, wrote and typed the dissertation, stood for my oral exam (majority of the faculty from outside my department, Chair, Member, US National Academy of Engineering, from outside my department, majority people I'd never met), passed, first time, without revision, from a world famous, world class research university, and got my Ph.D.

BUT: In the eighth grade, the arithmetic teacher gave me a D (as is common for boys of that age, my handwriting was awful and so was my clerical accuracy) and fervently advised and urged me never again to take anymore math. Right, honey: I didn't take freshman calculus, taught it to myself, started on sophomore calculus in a course using the same text Harvard did, found the course easy, and made an A. In my high school, all the female teachers (gossips?) were all conviced I was a poor student and a poor math student, but the only male math teacher I had sent me to a state math tournament, my aptitude and achievement tests showed that I was one of the best math students in the school, an especially good high school, I got sent to an NSF summer math program, and on the school's SAT math scores, of 1-2-3, I was #2. #1 went to Purdue. #3 went to MIT. In college I wrote on group representations and got Honors in math. My math GRE score was 800. Then I was sent to another NSF program, in axiomatic set theory and modern analysis. But my high school female math teachers thought I was a poor math student. I was a very good math student, but there was no way I could please those females.

Being good is not enough. Instead, people can get totally pissed at you for no good reason, even if you walk on water in warm weather.

A BoD might just hate my guts. E.g., if I presented some original math derivations, with advanced prerequisites, for a step forward for part of the business, say, as part of getting the budget approved, the BoD might soil their clothes, the board room furniture, and the carpet on the way to the rest rooms and come to deeply, profoundly, bitterly hate and despise me, all for no good reason.

If have something rare and good, don't dilute it with a lot of mediocre nonsense. If are lucky enough to have Michelangelo painting the ceiling, don't send in a lot of house painters to give him advice. Or, when Stravinsky wrote Right of Spring, some Tin Pan Alley guy wanted to recommend a good arranger for Stravinsky's music. For such nonsense, just say not only "no" but, if they insist, "hell no".

Reporting to a BoD has a big downside, a huge risk for no good reason, and nearly no significant upside. E.g., there is a good chance that not one BoD member of an information technology startup anywhere in the world has even the math prerequisites to understand the crucial, core math I derived for my startup; not understanding the math, they will not be able to do their jobs and will hate me. So, no way do I want to put my career and startup in the hands of a BoD that hates me.

I wonder when we will be able to integrate blockchain based entities like Aragon into the startup economy:

https://aragon.one/

We haven't seen things like the first acquisition, the first bankruptcy, mergers, etc . . . and don't even know if those things are exactly possible as we conceive of them today.

That sounds like a category error.

Your individual and/or corporate actions happen in a legal jurisdiction - technology does not change that.

It'll be interesting to see "solutions" like that run into the first clashes with a legal system that is not inclined to accept "the software won't let us do that" as a valid excuse for not complying.

I tend to think about it the other way. I think it'll be interesting to see a legal system's first clashes with "code doesn't do that".

I think we're moving into a post-Westphalian world.

