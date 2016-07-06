Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Unsealed documents show Monsanto ghost wrote research papers on RoundUp (nytimes.com)
142 points by Preemo 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





I won't defend Monsanto's behavior here, but this is all arising as a response from the IARC's determination that glyphosate is a potential carcinogen. As a cell-biologist/biophysicist, this determination seemed primarily politically motivated by anti-GMO crusaders - existing evidence really doesn't seem to support it. Glyphosate isn't at all like known mutagens. Longer-format critique: https://risk-monger.com/2016/07/06/iarcs-disgrace-how-low-ca...

Monsanto always reminds me of their lobbyist that says it's even drinkable..

Guess if he drank it and then watch it: https://youtu.be/ovKw6YjqSfM

From the article, it just shows that emails had suggested academics edit and sign their name to documents written by Monsanto. It appears that everyone involved claims they never actually carried through with this.

Anyone else see evidence that they actually did it? It wouldn't surprise me if they did. I'm genuinely curious.

Next thing you know we will find out lobbyists are writing legislation!</snark>

Seriously though, is the content of the research valid, or not?

Good thing this sort of thing doesn't happen in heath care.

It would totally destroy people's trust in the medical industry if, for example, drug companies did this sort of thing.

Not sure if sarcasm.

Seriously, do they do that?

Yes: http://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/jou...

With literally billions of dollars on the line what do you think?

I don't know.

That's why I asked.

Duplicate post of https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13873798 (which is also on the front-page)

Sounds like corruption to me.

Interestingly, the primary reason people I know who eat organic or non-GMO foods are doing so specifically to avoid glyphosate and other pesticide/herbicides.

>Sounds like corruption[...]

Specifically Regulatory Capture[1]

>The records [...] indicated that a senior official at the Environmental Protection Agency had worked to quash a review of Roundup’s main ingredient, glyphosate, that was to have been conducted by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regulatory_capture

Seems like every other day when special interests were allowed to do something they should not have been due to their large financial backing.

Corruption isn't as obvious in the U.S., but never mistake that as lack of prevalence.

Related discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13873798

Same article, different titles.

Please use the original title.

