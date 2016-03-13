https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fenn_treasure
Fenn hasn't been out in the Rocky Mountains, north of Santa Fe, to check on the chest since he hid it, but he knows it's still there.
My guess is that the prize is not inside, but with Fenn; which explains why he checks to see if someone has found it and requests they provide proof of what is inside.
Fenn has more clues posted here:
http://www.oldsantafetradingco.com/the-thrill-resource-page
I would rather believe it contains a note requesting that Fenn should be contacted by the lucky one.
At least one person died looking for the Fargo treasure, and that was made up.
Do you have links to it, proof it's fake, the related death, etc.?
(Attempted to Google "Fargo treasure" but it appeared there were a number of different Fargo treasures.)
EDIT: Link
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/film/kumiko-the-treasure-hunter/t...
Yes, I would hope it's obvious that a fictional treasure is not real. Difference between your example and mine is the source is claiming it's real, aware people are dying, and spending money to help look for missing people.
If I had to guess, the location is within an 8 hour hike (12 miles at that age) of a road or jeep trail. Between that and the water clue, I think the field is considerably more narrow than the 5,000ft map in the article.
dang. I think i got bit by this gold bug ;)
Say it's filled with coins: he could have carried the empty chest and its contents separately, distributing the load. He could have also made multiple trips.
The treasure has been around for so long, and there have been so many attempts at it, I figure there is no way that it has not been discovered yet, if the thing really exists. Maybe Fenn put some note in there that says to contact him for more cash or something, so that he'll know that it was found. I doubt this. More than likely, there is no treasure at all and it is an intentional wild-goose chase and the 'real treasure is friendship'. But that doesn't square with all the deaths people have had looking for it. If the 'real treasue is friendship' then Fenn has real blood on his hands. We all had a great time camping at least.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masquerade_(book)
[2] http://ludix.com/moriarty/psalm46.html
In this case, the riddle might never be solved, and he might die in the self delusion that all the attention this raised is because he is a gifted writer, when the reality is much more sad: he was a terrible riddle author that threw away a million bucks.
Whether or not it's a truly good, solvable riddle may not be the goal in the end – could equally be that he just wanted to give people a sense of excitement and wonder. Maybe that's too generous on my part, though. :)
Well, if he's sold more than 20,000 copies at $55 each[1] then yeah, he'd have broken a million. And if he just kept the treasure then he's golden.
[2] http://www.koat.com/article/author-who-hid-2-million-treasur...
What if someone found it long ago, not knowing that it was part of a scavenger hunt, and decided to hide their discovery?
Actually, looking at the wikipedia page [1] for it, it seems to be from August 20, 2016.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fenn_treasure
If he does then that's how to find the treasure. Detecting electronics is a lot easy than detecting a metal box.
Only one of the treasure hunters will find the treasure (or possibly no one will). If people are in it for a profit rather than for the "thrill of the chase" and to enjoy the mountains then they've only themselves to blame when they come away empty-handed. If the treasure is no longer there, for the majority of treasure hunters nothing has changed.
I imagine most people would do this, at least the kinds of people who would hunt $1m lockboxes.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4ahNpQLgdk
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fenn_treasure
Fenn has more clues posted here: http://www.oldsantafetradingco.com/the-thrill-resource-page
