In particular, nullable types seem like a good idea (I thought so as well) but in practice are a real PITA. That's most acute when defining fields, where non-nullable fields have to be initialized directly.
JetBrains themselves realized it was painful, and so we have `lateinit` to define mutable non-nullable fields that can be initialized later. But sometimes it really is nice to be able to check if a field has already been initialized, which you can't do here.
I must now have spent an order of magnitude time dealing with the initialization of non-nullable fields than I ever did tracking null pointer exceptions.
That being said, Kotlin is still a net improvement over coding in Java. In fact, if you're going for a large codebases, I think it's one of the most tractable languages out there (C# is a strong contender as well).
I'm curious, where have you found the need for lateinit? Forcing initialization of non-nullable types has always seemed like a great idea to me, and learning to deal with it in Kotlin has made picking up Rust a lot easier.
val myMap = mapOf(
"A" to 10,
"B" to 20
)
Also, regarding that final sentence about matrices, that sounds like a perfect use case for type aliases.
And if I max the screen... I still can't see all of the width of the code samples.
