Why Kotlin Sucks (kukuruku.co)
26 points by andreygrehov 1 hour ago





The post hits a lot of real pain point when working with Kotlin.

In particular, nullable types seem like a good idea (I thought so as well) but in practice are a real PITA. That's most acute when defining fields, where non-nullable fields have to be initialized directly.

JetBrains themselves realized it was painful, and so we have `lateinit` to define mutable non-nullable fields that can be initialized later. But sometimes it really is nice to be able to check if a field has already been initialized, which you can't do here.

I must now have spent an order of magnitude time dealing with the initialization of non-nullable fields than I ever did tracking null pointer exceptions.

That being said, Kotlin is still a net improvement over coding in Java. In fact, if you're going for a large codebases, I think it's one of the most tractable languages out there (C# is a strong contender as well).

> In particular, nullable types seem like a good idea (I thought so as well) but in practice are a real PITA. That's most acute when defining fields, where non-nullable fields have to be initialized directly. > > JetBrains themselves realized it was painful, and so we have `lateinit` to define mutable non-nullable fields that can be initialized later. But sometimes it really is nice to be able to check if a field has already been initialized, which you can't do here.

I'm curious, where have you found the need for lateinit? Forcing initialization of non-nullable types has always seemed like a great idea to me, and learning to deal with it in Kotlin has made picking up Rust a lot easier.

The impedance mismatch with its intended target (mainly Java) is enough to make Kotlin a complete waste of time.

On Android is the only sane path out of the Android Java fork, stale in Java 6, with cherry picked features from Java 7 and 8.

How so? In my experience Kotlin works nicely with Java.

I found it easier to just write Java.

The part about maps is wrong, you can write them like

    val myMap = mapOf(
        "A" to 10,
        "B" to 20
    )
etc.

Also, regarding that final sentence about matrices, that sounds like a perfect use case for type aliases.

Fix your website on mobile. The width of the ads is larger than the actual content.

It's not just mobile, it's that way on desktops when you want to view it at a small width.

And if I max the screen... I still can't see all of the width of the code samples.

How does kotlin compare to q/kdb+?

How is this relevant?

