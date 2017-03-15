Just curious as to why these hackers are competent enough to hack multi-billion dollar industries but not competent enough to at least hide their employer if not themselves?
This is why the FBI not engaging in their own grey-area shady offensive cyber techniques is so important, if they plan on making statements like these and expect to be taken seriously. Even if the FBI always find ways to get away with it legally, it still doesn't help their case when claiming moral high ground.
There is nothing Russia loves better than to dismiss claims against them because the US does it too - and the Russian public eats this "US double standard" up every time. They just see what Russia does as more explicit. Without giving Russia this easy out I don't see how enforcement like this is going to be effective. They show no signs of slowing down. Unless some new sanctions are planned?
Finding legal avenues instead of hiring shady Russian criminal hackers might seem like a big difference but the end results are hard to distinguish.
Last week the FBI let a pedophile who ran a hugely popular darknet CP site go instead of revealing the full details of their own hacking: https://www.wired.com/2017/03/feds-rather-drop-child-porn-ca...
Consistency really does matter...
Unfortunately, like biological weapons, these techniques don't go back in the box very easily. We're entering an era where economic and political sabotage by hostile intelligence agencies - in both directions, and occasionally between "allies" or even in the same country - is becoming increasingly common.
>Dokuchaev, whose hacker alias was “Forb,” was arrested in December in Moscow, according to the news agency Interfax, on charges of state treason for passing information to the CIA. He had reportedly agreed to work for the FSB to avoid prosecution for bank card fraud.
The interesting bit here is that Dokuchaev is a part of Humpty Dumpty (Shaltai-Boltai) saga:
> "You tried to hide from us, but not only do we know it was you, we also know exactly which operative did it. We have fully infiltrated your intel agency, you might as well give up now".
Oh and employing criminals as officers FFS Beria must be spinning in his grave at that incompetence
