Dear Elon Musk: You should be ashamed of yourself (2015)
(
medium.com
)
2 points
by
pdog
22 minutes ago
past
1 comment
pdog
19 minutes ago
Fun fact: the author subsequently had his Model X deposit returned and was banned by Elon Musk from ever owning a Tesla.
https://medium.com/@salsop/banned-by-tesla-8d1f3249b9fb
