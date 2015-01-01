Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dear Elon Musk: You should be ashamed of yourself (2015) (medium.com)
2 points by pdog 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Fun fact: the author subsequently had his Model X deposit returned and was banned by Elon Musk from ever owning a Tesla.

https://medium.com/@salsop/banned-by-tesla-8d1f3249b9fb

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: