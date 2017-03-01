Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
John Maeda: If You Want to Survive in Design, You Better Learn to Code (wired.com)
15 points by allenleein 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





I don't buy it. All the good designers I know make excellent mock-ups and have a good understanding of css, pixel widths, etc. It is also my experience that a good designer will talk to the coder during the course of making their design to make sure what they are doing can actually be coded and makes sense.

Coding and designing are 2 very different disciplines. I do forsee more tools like spectra to come out that help merge design and coding - but this doesn't change that fact that designers have to think about sooooo many other things besides the actual implementation of their design.

Pfft. Companies can want unicorns all they want, doesn't mean schools will magically gain the ability to start churning them out. Design and engineering are completely different ways of thinking. Anybody trying to wear both hats at the same time surely won't be able to do it well.

I actually know a designer that does his own engineering. He's amazing, but he's one in a million. Kinda reminds me of Brian Eno.

What we need are better ways to collaborate.

Seems to make sense to me. When I worked with designers the handover was often odd. I always thought "if he can draw up this whole thing in Zeplin, why doesn't he just give me an HTML doc that a coder can then generalize? And then you'd end up having to ask about a bunch of cases like mobile sizes.

There's also the problem of knowing what can be done in HTML/CSS/JS easily and what cannot. If the designer just made the page without the variable parts it would solve this issue. You don't need to know a hige amount about coding, just enough to make your page look the way you want, and to know when it can or cannot be done.

Of course everything that's at the interface between two roles can be argued to be on one side or the other.

Meh. It's nice for my designers to "understand" code and rendering issues... just like it's nice for me to understand the basic vernacular of typographical concerns, but it's invariably annoying and poorly done when they try to do it. Specialization exists for a reason.

