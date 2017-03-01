Coding and designing are 2 very different disciplines. I do forsee more tools like spectra to come out that help merge design and coding - but this doesn't change that fact that designers have to think about sooooo many other things besides the actual implementation of their design.
reply
I actually know a designer that does his own engineering. He's amazing, but he's one in a million. Kinda reminds me of Brian Eno.
What we need are better ways to collaborate.
There's also the problem of knowing what can be done in HTML/CSS/JS easily and what cannot. If the designer just made the page without the variable parts it would solve this issue. You don't need to know a hige amount about coding, just enough to make your page look the way you want, and to know when it can or cannot be done.
Of course everything that's at the interface between two roles can be argued to be on one side or the other.
Coding and designing are 2 very different disciplines. I do forsee more tools like spectra to come out that help merge design and coding - but this doesn't change that fact that designers have to think about sooooo many other things besides the actual implementation of their design.
reply