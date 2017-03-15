> “e/n” sites (which was what blogs were sometimes called before the term “blog” had gained wider adoption)
Does 'e/n' stand for something? This 1999 post [0] calls it 'Everything and Nothing', but I can't find anything else on it, is that right? It says:
> This was probably influenced by the number of EBG-like sites popping up with the words “everything” or “nothing” in their name.
EBG?
I remember unabbreviated 'weblog' that seems all but gone now, but I've never come across 'e/n site' before.
Also, spoiler alert: the domain in question now redirects to a new Github repo with the original site's source. [1]
[0] - http://www.hearye.org/1999/05/whats-an-en-site/
[1] - https://github.com/rudism/NetAuthority
Back when the term was current it was described to me as standing for "entertainment/news".
(This was by someone who ran a small e/n site and generally followed the scene - though of course it could still be wrong.)
I released some untested code and wound up emailing every user with a huge email which was essentially a concatenation of every user's email content, personal information et al.
Much anger was unleashed.
