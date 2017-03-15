Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
That Time I Trolled the Entire Internet (codeword.xyz)
44 points by Rudism 1 hour ago | 5 comments





Fun read. The article mentions:

> “e/n” sites (which was what blogs were sometimes called before the term “blog” had gained wider adoption)

Does 'e/n' stand for something? This 1999 post [0] calls it 'Everything and Nothing', but I can't find anything else on it, is that right? It says:

> This was probably influenced by the number of EBG-like sites popping up with the words “everything” or “nothing” in their name.

EBG?

I remember unabbreviated 'weblog' that seems all but gone now, but I've never come across 'e/n site' before.

Also, spoiler alert: the domain in question now redirects to a new Github repo with the original site's source. [1]

[0] - http://www.hearye.org/1999/05/whats-an-en-site/

[1] - https://github.com/rudism/NetAuthority

> Does 'e/n' stand for something?

Back when the term was current it was described to me as standing for "entertainment/news".

(This was by someone who ran a small e/n site and generally followed the scene - though of course it could still be wrong.)

The explanation I read back in the day was that e/n is something that means everything to the person who's writing it, and nothing to everyone else.

Reminds me of the time when I was running a dating site (before dating sites were really a thing)

I released some untested code and wound up emailing every user with a huge email which was essentially a concatenation of every user's email content, personal information et al.

Much anger was unleashed.

Wow..... Just went to the site he mentioned (rotten.com). I nearly threw up. I thought I had a decent stomach for stuff but that is fucked up. Sorry for the click bait sounding comment but I am disturbed after a few of the pics. I have no words.

