Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Yeti Smart Home Is Now Compatible with Nest Thermostat (getyeti.co)
1 point by luisfpinto 6 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Hello! I would like to announce that Yeti Smart Home Automation is now compatible with Nest Thermostat. It would be really nice if you could try the app and let us know what you think about it! Thank you!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: