Yeti Smart Home Is Now Compatible with Nest Thermostat
getyeti.co
1 point
by
luisfpinto
6 minutes ago
luisfpinto
5 minutes ago
Hello! I would like to announce that Yeti Smart Home Automation is now compatible with Nest Thermostat. It would be really nice if you could try the app and let us know what you think about it! Thank you!
