Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Just started in a project, how to be productive on the day one? (medium.com)
2 points by fagnerbrack 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





We always forget about this after we know how to run everything and it becomes part of our job, nobody cares about documenting stuff, until the next dev come along... and also forgets it... then the cycle goes on...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: