Just started in a project, how to be productive on the day one?
2 points
by
fagnerbrack
28 minutes ago
1 comment
fagnerbrack
16 minutes ago
We always forget about this after we know how to run everything and it becomes part of our job, nobody cares about documenting stuff, until the next dev come along... and also forgets it... then the cycle goes on...
