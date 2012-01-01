reply
However, JSON knows only about lists and maps. There is no concept of object types or classes. This means that it is not easy to encode arbitrary objects, and some of the possible solutions are quite verbose (Encoding the type or class as a property and/or adding an indirection to encode the object's contents).
Adding a symbol (globally unique string) primitive type is a very useful addition: because symbols help to represent constant values in a compact and fast yet readable way, and because symbols allow simpler and more readable map keys.
