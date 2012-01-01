Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
STON – Smalltalk Object Notation (2012) (github.com)
11 points by mpweiher 30 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





I'd just stick with JSON. I think the reason why JSON is so popular is that it works with most languages. This would only be compatible with object oriented languages. Adding in code blocks would only make it easily compatible with one.

reply


It's like JSON, but cool. ;-)

reply


why?

reply


From the Rational paragraph:

However, JSON knows only about lists and maps. There is no concept of object types or classes. This means that it is not easy to encode arbitrary objects, and some of the possible solutions are quite verbose (Encoding the type or class as a property and/or adding an indirection to encode the object's contents).

Adding a symbol (globally unique string) primitive type is a very useful addition: because symbols help to represent constant values in a compact and fast yet readable way, and because symbols allow simpler and more readable map keys.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: