Ask HN: What's your most extraordinary phishing attempt as startup?

Recently I got the following email, which either is a new phishing attempt or black market place I wasn't aware off. The person looked into my interests, knows which accelerators to target, and establishes as reseller. The community that knows most about this is probably on HN! Did you encounter some interesting phishing or black market practice that you'd like to share? -- Hey <REDACTED>, My name is <REDACTED>. I’m <REDACTED> years old entrepreneur from <REDACTED>. I’m currently developing an idea that will combine Neural network with Blockchain. NN is very efficient at deep learning. Such as OCR, voice recognition, and object classification... I’m currently raising fund for my idea and I decided to do something interesting to make enough money to pay for the server costs.(Due high volume of data, I need to keep high-performance machines open for a long amount of time.) Your startup is the member of Rockstars Program and they are giving AWS credits as a perk. They offer two options; $15.000 AWS credit for two years or $100K credit for one year. You can create an AWS account and get $100K credit to your AWS account, I can use the %25 of the credit for myself and sell the other %75 of the credit to my friends in deep learning startup ecosystem. They can pay $15.000 for that. Which means, I will send $15K directly to you. I'm sure this money can help you to lift your startup to another level. Plus, you don't have to sign any term sheet for this money :) If you accept my offer, that would be amazing for me. I can use the $25K credit for my research&development and you can get $15K cash and use that money for development, marketing and other expenses for your startup. You are probably thinking about the risks after reading my offer. Just let me know if you would be interested and I will answer all of your questions before you ask me. Looking forward to hearing from you. All Best, <REDACTED>