In the example, the tests now really care about how data is being retrieved from the database. Instead, I'd use an in-memory database (or even a Dockerized one). That would then also test that the right queries are being done, but you could still refactor the internals of UserServiceImpl (terrible name btw) and your tests wouldn't fail.
reply
Mock testing essentially tests expected side effects. A more powerful concept is the use of pure functions wherever possible, so that your tests compare input/output pairs, instead of long, difficult to maintain and sometimes non-exhaustive lists of expected side effects.
Does anybody know how one can replace Services, Controllers, Presenters and other such imperative mediator objects with a more functional approach? I'm just speculating, but that should make test maintenance easier.
In the example, the tests now really care about how data is being retrieved from the database. Instead, I'd use an in-memory database (or even a Dockerized one). That would then also test that the right queries are being done, but you could still refactor the internals of UserServiceImpl (terrible name btw) and your tests wouldn't fail.
reply