Zen and the Art of Unit Testing (marcin-chwedczuk.github.io)
31 points by Liriel 2 hours ago





I see this type of mock-heavy testing in lots of places. I used to do the same thing too, but I found that it basically just tightly couples your test to your implementation details. The whole purpose of unit tests is to be able to refactor things with confidence that your tests will still pass. If you so closely tie your test to your implementation you lose that.

In the example, the tests now really care about how data is being retrieved from the database. Instead, I'd use an in-memory database (or even a Dockerized one). That would then also test that the right queries are being done, but you could still refactor the internals of UserServiceImpl (terrible name btw) and your tests wouldn't fail.

I tend to do mock-heavy testing in Java projects, and it has burned me several times. You write mock tests along your architectural boundaries, but if those need to change due to a deeper refactoring, all your tests need to get refactored as well.

Mock testing essentially tests expected side effects. A more powerful concept is the use of pure functions wherever possible, so that your tests compare input/output pairs, instead of long, difficult to maintain and sometimes non-exhaustive lists of expected side effects.

Does anybody know how one can replace Services, Controllers, Presenters and other such imperative mediator objects with a more functional approach? I'm just speculating, but that should make test maintenance easier.

I completely agree with the idea of an "in memory database". I use Entity Framework. I mock the EF context to return regular in memory Lists of objects in unit tests the linq -> sql translation is replace with linq to objects.

