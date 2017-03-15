Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dozens of Twitter Accounts Post Swastikas, Pro-Erdogan Content (bloomberg.com)
14 points by Avalyst 1 hour ago | 4 comments





TheCounter‏: "We're aware that our service was hacked and have started an investigation into the matter.We've already taken measures to contain such abuse"

https://twitter.com/thecounter/status/841935867925139458

"This isn't TwitterCounter's first time. It's happened before. If you rely on it, it's time to pick better tools."

https://twitter.com/FR314/status/841925814417555460

http://press.twittercounter.com/139716-twitter-counter-accou...

UPD TheCounter‏: "Assuming this abuse is indeed done using our system, we’ve blocked all ability to post tweets and changed our Twitter app key."

https://twitter.com/thecounter/status/841941624238284800

reply


What does this service do exactly? Why does it need to have write access to the account if it's only a stat thing?

reply


I don't know - I don't use it myself. I think many apps require write access to advertise themselves with occasional tweets.

reply


Growth hacking. It announces what your count is when you use it the first time. Or maybe all times? I forget, it's been a while.

For one reason or another, my account doesn't seem to have done anything shady yet. Pretty sure I've used twitter counter in the past.

reply




