Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: WiFire – Easy WiFi Sharing for smartphones and laptops (youtube.com)
2 points by ravipratapm 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





WiFire auto-generates WiFi passwords for each user so that they're always random and not tied to actual user passwords from a critical service.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: