Show HN: WiFire – Easy WiFi Sharing for smartphones and laptops
2 points
by
ravipratapm
9 minutes ago
ravipratapm
6 minutes ago
WiFire auto-generates WiFi passwords for each user so that they're always random and not tied to actual user passwords from a critical service.
