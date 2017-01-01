Hacker News
Unless you’ve lived without health insurance, you have no idea how scary it is
vox.com
1 point
by
dwaxe
25 minutes ago
1 comment
favorite
shams93
3 minutes ago
Yeah this is my life right now, employer won't offer it, 44 years old can't afford Obamacare either. Have 25 years experience in the industry but unfortunately it seems the older you get the less valuable you are to society in general despite being better at what you do than at any other point in your career.
