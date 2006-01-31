Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Unsealed Documents Raise Questions on Monsanto Weed Killer (nytimes.com)
I don't really understand why the NYT is so terrible on ag policy issues--they could really do some of the heavy lifting here for us and at least try and evaluate the claims being made--like severity and concurrence rates being claimed by the plaintiffs.

The NYT apples to oranges study on rate of yield increase in countries that don't use GMOs (lower starting point) to countries that do (higher starting point) over the same time really undermines their editorial credibility on these kinds of issues with people, like me, who actually deal with agriculture.

Gell-Mann effect? https://seekerblog.com/2006/01/31/the-murray-gell-mann-amnes...

