Why Online Dating Sucks for Men (alternet.org)
when i was young, my female friends would say just be yourself, happy, etc and someone will just come along. i did that, failed, and i said why did it go so wrong? then i considered their world view, and i face palmed myself.

same thing happens, women say try online dating, its so easy! my response rate (let alone something that leads to a rl meeting) is about 1/50. not worth it.

i wonder if online dating will become so bad for men, that it will be bad for women too, as the quality men realize its not a favorable arena.

Set yourself up with a profile as a female - yes, it's very very bad.

One of the reasons most women put little/no effort into online dating is because the median quality of men is generally so low.

There are ways of differentiating, like anything else, but it's become much worse in the last 3-5 years.

why would the quality of women be higher than men on dating sites ? Is it some american cultural thing?

I assumed the quality would be pretty even.

I'm not sure where to take this discussion, on one hand I've went through the process an I'm engaged to a woman I met through online dating. On the other I remember how tiring it was trying to get responses and make a decent opening.

I spoke with my fiance about this she and she showed me how many messages are got. While a guy may get a few replies. She had so many new messages mine had dropped off the page. Message management was a paid feature, but sending was free as was searching and filtering.

If anything: Perhaps the problems with online dating aren't simply skewed ratios, but poor design with regards to how users used the Software vs expectations.

Why should a woman search through profiles when she can review 20+ already interested candidates in a day? Why should she reply to every message (I assume the average guy doesn't message every girl)?

