same thing happens, women say try online dating, its so easy! my response rate (let alone something that leads to a rl meeting) is about 1/50. not worth it.
i wonder if online dating will become so bad for men, that it will be bad for women too, as the quality men realize its not a favorable arena.
reply
There are ways of differentiating, like anything else, but it's become much worse in the last 3-5 years.
I assumed the quality would be pretty even.
I spoke with my fiance about this she and she showed me how many messages are got. While a guy may get a few replies. She had so many new messages mine had dropped off the page. Message management was a paid feature, but sending was free as was searching and filtering.
If anything:
Perhaps the problems with online dating aren't simply skewed ratios, but poor design with regards to how users used the Software vs expectations.
Why should a woman search through profiles when she can review 20+ already interested candidates in a day? Why should she reply to every message (I assume the average guy doesn't message every girl)?
same thing happens, women say try online dating, its so easy! my response rate (let alone something that leads to a rl meeting) is about 1/50. not worth it.
i wonder if online dating will become so bad for men, that it will be bad for women too, as the quality men realize its not a favorable arena.
reply