However, like systemd, PulseAudio large and opinionated so it's not everyone's cup-of-tea.
Mozilla has complained for quite a while that their ALSA backend hasn’t been supported or updated in years, and they don’t have the manpower to do so. (Especially with their marketshare falling below 8%).
So, after calls for people to support it, this is the end result.
It’d be delusional to expect them to support two audio backends, and completely rewrite both of them for multiprocess support, when ALSA is used by less than 1% of users (as seen by the Mozilla hardware survey results), and the work can be used better for the other 99% of users.
Is it something prepackaged or something you've crafted by stripping yourself?
