PulseAudio requirement breaks Firefox on ALSA-only systems (mozilla.org)
17 points by xook 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





on arch here. haven't seen the problem yet, and I'm on 52.0. why am I not affected? I don't have pulseaudio installed (only some client libraries. lib32-libpulse, to be precise).

this doesn't look good. thanks for the post.

I had a brief panic at just reading ALSA. I haven't used the linux desktop in years, but audio was always such a pain. I hope things have improved.

PulseAudio is pretty good these days and typically works out of the box for most need. Per app volume is an amazing feature and switching sinks is a breeze. I often play music on my stereo (mobo sound card) and game audio on some headphones (audio over hdmi through monitor). Being able to switch them around live is great.

However, like systemd, PulseAudio large and opinionated so it's not everyone's cup-of-tea.

Sadly, pulse is also still quite fragile and has a massive latency.

It’d be preferable if for Linux there was an audio server closer to what JACK is (although both JACK and JACK2 aren’t ideal either).

Well, what did anyone expect?

Mozilla has complained for quite a while that their ALSA backend hasn’t been supported or updated in years, and they don’t have the manpower to do so. (Especially with their marketshare falling below 8%).

So, after calls for people to support it, this is the end result.

It’d be delusional to expect them to support two audio backends, and completely rewrite both of them for multiprocess support, when ALSA is used by less than 1% of users (as seen by the Mozilla hardware survey results), and the work can be used better for the other 99% of users.

I gave up on Firefox at the end of last year, and I don't miss it at all. If I hadn't already done it, though, this would've sent me over the edge. (I do not and will never run Pulse on any of my systems.) Currently using a stripped-down version of Chrome, and web browsing has never been better.

What is the stripped-down version of Chrome you use?

Is it something prepackaged or something you've crafted by stripping yourself?

