Introducing Keras 2 (keras.io)
46 points by mirceam 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Copying my rare product endorsement from the previous submission:

Keras is so good that it is effectively cheating in machine learning, where even Tensorflow tutorials can be replaced with a single line of code. (which is important for iteration; Keras layers are effectively Lego blocks). A simple read of the Keras examples (https://github.com/fchollet/keras/tree/master/examples) and documentation (https://keras.io/getting-started/functional-api-guide/) will let you reverse-engineer most the revolutionary Deep Learning clickbait thought pieces.

It's good to see that backward compatability is a priority in 2.0, since it sounds like a lot had changed.

Highly recommend this course - http://course.fast.ai/ that utilizes Keras as the main programming tool

I wonder why they decided to get rid of MaxoutDense. Is there something better or is it so trivial to implement they decided to drop it?

