A nice feature of APNG (and GIF) versus the more modern CSS/SVG animations is the CPU efficiency. It's really easy to accidentally waste a ton of battery life by adding a tiny spinning gear to a page.
It varies depending on the browser and whether the GPU is used for compositing, but it's much easier to optimize blitting a rectangle each frame versus blitting a rotation of some complex vector shape on top of the page.
reply
This is good news though; finally we can start to abandon the cruddy old GIF format and move to something more modern.
I saw it many times that "GIFs" were used to denote what actually were small MPEG4 short clips. Made me cringe internally.
APNG_DISPOSE_OP_NONE: no disposal is done on this frame before rendering the next; the contents of the output buffer are left as is.
APNG_DISPOSE_OP_BACKGROUND: the frame's region of the output buffer is to be cleared to fully transparent black before rendering the next frame.
APNG_DISPOSE_OP_PREVIOUS: the frame's region of the output buffer is to be reverted to the previous contents before rendering the next frame.
A nice feature of APNG (and GIF) versus the more modern CSS/SVG animations is the CPU efficiency. It's really easy to accidentally waste a ton of battery life by adding a tiny spinning gear to a page.
It varies depending on the browser and whether the GPU is used for compositing, but it's much easier to optimize blitting a rectangle each frame versus blitting a rotation of some complex vector shape on top of the page.
reply