APNG support lands in Blink (googlesource.com)
I've been waiting for this for 9 years :-)

A nice feature of APNG (and GIF) versus the more modern CSS/SVG animations is the CPU efficiency. It's really easy to accidentally waste a ton of battery life by adding a tiny spinning gear to a page.

It varies depending on the browser and whether the GPU is used for compositing, but it's much easier to optimize blitting a rectangle each frame versus blitting a rotation of some complex vector shape on top of the page.

Doesn't this just mean that SVG implementations are poorly optimized, and don't make proper use of the GPU?

Benefits of apng vs. video?

So Firefox, Safari and now Chrome. Provided image hosting sites start accepting APNG this may finally mean the end of GIF. Why now though?

I assume Google wants to push their own image format (animated webp) instead of supporting an old format nobody has been using for years.

This is good news though; finally we can start to abandon the cruddy old GIF format and move to something more modern.

There's actually a tendency for "GIF" to become a generic term for any small animated pictures, rather than what it used to mean.

I saw it many times that "GIFs" were used to denote what actually were small MPEG4 short clips. Made me cringe internally.

Imgur converts most moving images into mp4 and webm, serving the optimal file to the browser the visitor is using. I think this is part of the reason why people use the word "GIF" for any moving media these days as imgur is a very popular medium.

GIF also has the connotation of the animation or video being short (under 30 seconds), often subtler animation, and without audio - whereas "video" implies more a traditional multimedia presentation.

What about interframe compression?

Yes. Each frame can specify a region of the overall image, usually just the bounding box of the changed pixels. There are a few options for retention:

    APNG_DISPOSE_OP_NONE: no disposal is done on this frame before rendering the next; the contents of the output buffer are left as is.
    APNG_DISPOSE_OP_BACKGROUND: the frame's region of the output buffer is to be cleared to fully transparent black before rendering the next frame.
    APNG_DISPOSE_OP_PREVIOUS: the frame's region of the output buffer is to be reverted to the previous contents before rendering the next frame.

Supported http://littlesvr.ca/apng/inter-frame.html

