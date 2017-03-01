Straight up MySQL RDS is still cheaper at approx $25/mo for db.t2.small and $12.50/mo for a db.t2.micro instance (not supported by Aurora). But since Aurora data is stored redundantly and recovery happens automatically, even a single instance setup is probably better that what a lot of people are running now.
AWS claims automated recovery times of 15 mins for a single instance and less than 60 sec for a Multi-AZ configuration[1]. Seems like this entry level Aurora instance should be a no-brainer for anyone running MySQL RDS on a db.t2.small instance in a production-like environment today without high-availibility.
Full pricing list here: https://aws.amazon.com/rds/aurora/pricing/
[1] https://aws.amazon.com/rds/aurora/faqs/
