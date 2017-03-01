Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
AWS Aurora entry-level pricing cut to $30/mo ($24/mo for reserved) (amazon.com)
1 point by talawahdotnet 34 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Aurora now supports db.t2.small instances which means that you can now try it out for just $30/mo ($0.041/hr x 24 x 30.5) or $24/mo if you opt for a no-upfront-fee 1 year Reserved Instance. A more highly available two instance/Multi-AZ setup would cost you twice as much. This comes on the heels of the previous price drop from $200+/instance to $60/instance when they announced support for db.t2.medium instances in November last year.

Straight up MySQL RDS is still cheaper at approx $25/mo for db.t2.small and $12.50/mo for a db.t2.micro instance (not supported by Aurora). But since Aurora data is stored redundantly and recovery happens automatically, even a single instance setup is probably better that what a lot of people are running now.

AWS claims automated recovery times of 15 mins for a single instance and less than 60 sec for a Multi-AZ configuration[1]. Seems like this entry level Aurora instance should be a no-brainer for anyone running MySQL RDS on a db.t2.small instance in a production-like environment today without high-availibility.

Full pricing list here: https://aws.amazon.com/rds/aurora/pricing/ [1] https://aws.amazon.com/rds/aurora/faqs/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: