Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The new legend of Zelda is a toy box of delights (1843magazine.com)
33 points by noir-york 49 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I've had so much fun with this game. The game design is on a whole other level.

The fact I can take a regular arrow, walk up to a campfire, light the arrow on fire, shoot the ground and light THAT on fire, create an updraft and ride it with the paraglider and then swing my hammer downwards to kill everything around me is incredible.

Quite possibly one of the best gaming experiences I've ever had.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: