Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The new legend of Zelda is a toy box of delights (1843magazine.com)
40 points by noir-york 55 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





I've had so much fun with this game. The game design is on a whole other level.

The fact I can take a regular arrow, walk up to a campfire, light the arrow on fire, shoot the ground and light THAT on fire, create an updraft and ride it with the paraglider and then swing my hammer downwards to kill everything around me is incredible.

Quite possibly one of the best gaming experiences I've ever had.

reply


Agreed absolutely every element of this game is fun. They struck the perfect balance between ease of entry and play and a massive and complex world. They avoided pitfalls of many other RPG games that add complexity at the cost of fun. They also learned to not completely hold your hand as many other Nintendo titles have in the past.

reply


Caveat being the only consoles that can play it are either impossible to find or at the very end of its lifecycle.

reply


Past the end of lifecycle, I think. It's quite difficult to find WiiUs as well, at least from an actual store.

reply


We are well on our way into 2017 and you still can't find the NES classic. I wish Nintendo were a bit more Apple in that respect.

reply


How does that affect the quality of the game?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: