Cartcam is a shopping app that gives people discounts for creating short video reviews. It’s like Amazon, except every review is a video, and most products are 20%-100% off for shoppers who volunteer to review what they buy.
People are already creating and watching a lot of product videos (YouTube says it has > 1M product-related channels), but I started Cartcam because I think it’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are still a ton of retailers that don’t have videos of their products, which isn’t just bad for shoppers, it effectively leaves sales on the table - consumers can be anywhere from 64% to 85% more likely to purchase a product after watching a video.
Cartcam makes it easy for sellers to generate video content by connecting them with shoppers who are happy to fire off a video review if it lets them buy a product for $20 less. Sellers can choose the size of their "review discounts" and how many discounted orders can be placed, and are also free to use the video review content however they want (i.e., they can download it, embed it on their websites, post it on social media, etc.).
Would love to hear any feedback/thoughts that folks have!
