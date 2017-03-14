I suggest integrating with something like this:
https://github.com/mondora/code-push-travis-cli
And getting a complete Travis boilerplate going. I recently requested Travis add Microsoft Code Push as a deployment "Provider." There's an unfulfilled opportunity here for Microsoft code Push and Sentry to become an easier deployment strategy in your CI setup. Microsoft is incorporating Code Push into their Mobile Center product, but a solution should exist outside of that as well, plus it's surprising such a setup hasn't been popularized more generally in any CI setup this far.
I know Code Push is just one deployment provider, but Sentry integration on RN hasn't been clear and it's best to start somewhere. Basically for the top 3-5 deployment solutions, they and their customers would benefit from having example integrations. In addition, manual upload of source maps in the panel is very important too, ie for apps that haven't gotten their CI setup built yet.
Their problem has been that in terms of JS they started out for web and you can easily put the URL of your source map in the footer of builds produced my webpack. So for web they have always been easy. But RN was always a novelty for them until now. To really increase their audience I recommend they make providing source maps from RN as painless as possible.
And they should do all this before Microsoft eats their lunch, as Code Push integration is on the horizon for integration into mobile center. And in that product they will have stack traces for both native and JavaScript, and likely source maps perfectly handled and automatically. There are still reasons why you would want to use a more general purpose CI server instead, such as Travis. But why let Microsoft beat them to the punch for what is their core business: remote stack traces and debugging information.
reply
Yes, we are working hard on making it more automatic. The xcode integration is the one we focused on initially because anecdotical experience shows that this is what people like to use when given a choice.
Sadly react-native's tooling is not particularly uniform so far so each of the many modes (iOS simulator, iOS debug on device, iOS to production via Xcode, iOS to production via manual packager, expo, Android Studio, manual android builds etc.) are all not going through one common system.
To make the xcode builds in particular we are actually doing quite an elaborate hack. https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cli/blob/master/src/comm...
In short an example using Code Push would go a long way for you guys and could be done in a weekend.
I suggest integrating with something like this:
https://github.com/mondora/code-push-travis-cli
And getting a complete Travis boilerplate going. I recently requested Travis add Microsoft Code Push as a deployment "Provider." There's an unfulfilled opportunity here for Microsoft code Push and Sentry to become an easier deployment strategy in your CI setup. Microsoft is incorporating Code Push into their Mobile Center product, but a solution should exist outside of that as well, plus it's surprising such a setup hasn't been popularized more generally in any CI setup this far.
I know Code Push is just one deployment provider, but Sentry integration on RN hasn't been clear and it's best to start somewhere. Basically for the top 3-5 deployment solutions, they and their customers would benefit from having example integrations. In addition, manual upload of source maps in the panel is very important too, ie for apps that haven't gotten their CI setup built yet.
Their problem has been that in terms of JS they started out for web and you can easily put the URL of your source map in the footer of builds produced my webpack. So for web they have always been easy. But RN was always a novelty for them until now. To really increase their audience I recommend they make providing source maps from RN as painless as possible.
And they should do all this before Microsoft eats their lunch, as Code Push integration is on the horizon for integration into mobile center. And in that product they will have stack traces for both native and JavaScript, and likely source maps perfectly handled and automatically. There are still reasons why you would want to use a more general purpose CI server instead, such as Travis. But why let Microsoft beat them to the punch for what is their core business: remote stack traces and debugging information.
reply