Btw cool idea! :)
Is there an easy way to eject into a full blown graph.cool app? It seems you can't take any of your schema and use it as a starting point in graph.cool. From a business perspective, wouldn't that be the point? Perhaps I'm missing something though.
To your question (Graphcool co-founder) - Our vision for graphql-up is twofold:
1) Enable you to easily spin up a fresh GraphQL endpoint in your automated tooling. Think ci test servers.
2) Lower the barrier for people new to GraphQL.
I'm especially excited about the second point and looking forward to see how the community will leverage graphql-up to make tutorials and documentation more accessible
There are already some other tools that will give you a GraphQL API in very little code, but the fact that this one is hosted means you can host a frontend on GitHub pages or something, send it to your friends, and have a basic app going.
Would love to see Schema Definitions land in GraphQL proper btw :-)
