Graphql-Up: CLI to create a ready-to-use GraphQL API (graph.cool)
53 points by schickling 1 hour ago





So the only way to mock the data is to have mutations in your schema and to post the data with these mutations?

Btw cool idea! :)

Damn, between this and sketch + create react native app, it's the week of 1-step-apps.

Is there an easy way to eject into a full blown graph.cool app? It seems you can't take any of your schema and use it as a starting point in graph.cool. From a business perspective, wouldn't that be the point? Perhaps I'm missing something though.

Just made a comment on the Expo Sketch thread to that effect. Imo Expo + GraphQL is a killer combo.

To your question (Graphcool co-founder) - Our vision for graphql-up is twofold:

1) Enable you to easily spin up a fresh GraphQL endpoint in your automated tooling. Think ci test servers.

2) Lower the barrier for people new to GraphQL.

I'm especially excited about the second point and looking forward to see how the community will leverage graphql-up to make tutorials and documentation more accessible

I think this will be a really awesome way for people to get a taste of GraphQL, without needing to write any code up front!

There are already some other tools that will give you a GraphQL API in very little code, but the fact that this one is hosted means you can host a frontend on GitHub pages or something, send it to your friends, and have a basic app going.

Awesome way to leverage the schema definition files to set up a super fast server. I see this being really useful for quick prototyping or for hackathons.

Thanks Lee!

Would love to see Schema Definitions land in GraphQL proper btw :-)

