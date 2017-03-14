Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Vibrator Maker to Pay Millions Over Claims It Secretly Tracked Use (npr.org)
113 points by ceejayoz 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 53 comments | favorite





I think this is a great example to the tech world of what people actually care about.

Your average American didn't understand or get worked up over Snowden and the prospect of a surveillance state; not for long anyway. We don't have much of a national conversation about it anymore, Obama isn't remembered for his actions around the NSA, bulk collection, etc.

Most people also don't seem to care too much about Facebook, Google, etc. collecting their browsing data and selling it to advertisers.

People very much care about the privacy of their sex life.

Did this company violate their own privacy policy?

It looks like the company settled rather than drag things out through court, but didn't actually do anything beyond collect standard usage data.

The company didn't even give it to third parties. So it isn't that they did something worse than NSA Facebook, but that people are more sensitive to the privacy of their sex lives than other things.

We wonder why Snapchat first rose to popularity for sexting while most people couldn't care less about GPGing their emails or using Signal day-to-day.

Either most people don't care about privacy or we, the tech community, do a poor job of connecting things like encryption to what people do genuinely care about.

> Your average American didn't understand

These five words are, as far as I can tell, the poison in the pudding of American politics today.

1) There is no "average" American. Everyone is close to a median in some metrics, and everyone is at out-lier in others.

2) The fact that huge outcry over the NSA is not visible might just mean we're looking in the wrong places. I've traveled across the country by land twice in two years, stopping at hundreds of rural campfires and urban watering holes. My experience is that people are very upset with the state and want their rights back. And that, one way or another, they'll get 'em.

I think @tyre's point was dead on. It's one thing to hem and haw about civilization being doomed, but it's another thing altogether to delete your FB account.

> Your average American didn't understand or get worked up over Snowden and the prospect of a surveillance state

I think it is about a mindset change. I remember in the 90s when people were cautious about using credit cards online. Then, I remember in the early 2000s when a relative, in her 70s, called me, angry, because I published my genealogic tree online (only with names and relationships). A few years ago she started using Facebook.

So what you're saying is... Instead of Edward Snowden releasing documents confirming the widespread surveillance methods, he should have stolen and released indecent photos of dignitaries and ordinary citizens alike. That would have brought it home. :-)

> People very much care about the privacy of their sex life.

Relevant Plug : John Oliver Interview with Snowden (23m45s)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEVlyP4_11M&t=23m45s

Also, the "You have got nothing to hide" argument also fails.

It's exactly the point made by John Oliver when he interviewed Snowden for Last Week Tonight, and showed him a picture of his d*ck.

Link to the relevant part of that interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEVlyP4_11M&t=24m46s

https://cantheyseemydick.com/

> Either most people don't care about privacy or we, the tech community, do a poor job of connecting things like encryption to what people do genuinely care about.

Communication needs to be better for sure. The burden of that is on us - we know what's going on, but misinformation and technical jargon can make that knowledge less useful.

To the broader point, though: I don't think it's necessarily that people don't care about privacy. It may be partly that some people don't know to what extent we share our lives online, but also partly that the convenience of using online services - shopping online, chatting online, etc - outweighs whatever perceived privacy risks exist. (I say perceived because they may not completely understand what gets shared, how, and when.)

>"I think this is a great example to the tech world of what people actually care about."

I am not following your suggestion that this article is indicative of disinterest. Are you suggesting that this is a really big news story or that this case might be a watershed moment? Because I don't see that. In fact I have had NPR on all day so far and haven't heard this mentioned.

Your specific cognizance of the case, and how it came to your attention, is orthogonal to the broader cultural forces in play.

Facebook and Google don't sell customer data. Secondly, is there a reason why you left out Microsoft or how about Apple?

That's splitting hairs. Facebook and Google's main source of revenue is letting advertisers target users based on things Facebook and Google know about them.

The We Vibe was the topic of a Defcon 24 talk, Breaking the Internet of Vibrating Things[1]. Was an excellent talk, but I felt it needed more jokes woven in.

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1d0Xa2njVg

The article says 300,000 people. The talk says 2 million people.

reply


Looks like my s/o and I could be making a claim as part of the settlement class. Didn't get much use out of the app, the bluetooth connection was super unreliable.

That said, I take it as a given that any app I install on my phone is probably tracking my usage of their app. Dropping in Mixpanel or Heap or some other analytics lib that tracks feature usage seems like such a standard part of developing a mobile app, I'd be surprised if a developer didn't do it.

Some might say, Dan Grossman, that discretion is the better part of valour when disclosing your vibrator purchases on the internet.

I actually don't care, I just found it funny that you're posting under your real name without shame. It's refreshing, but I think it's also one of the ways techies are significantly different than the rest of the population.

Is that a reasonable thing to be ashamed of? Sure, it's a private topic that you might not discuss casually with your parents or priest, but I would stop short of calling it something to be ashamed of.

I think it's fascinating that societies swing back and forth, like the pendulum of a grandfather clock, between liberal and conservative accepted social norms. I wonder if these swings become more pronounced or less over time.

I have no personal knowledge of Dan Grossman, but in my experience, techie guys might over report indications of sexual activity and prowess on the internet ;-)

There should still be disclosure and opt-in seems only fair for paying customers.

Over the longer term, privacy is dead. Sensors are proliferating at a rate web servers were 20 years ago and a state of continual recorded surveillance is where we are headed over the next 20 years.

The main question is, how equitable will that surveillance be? Governments and powerful multinationals will have access to the personal information of ordinary people. Will the converse also be true?

I have a really hard time imagining people using this.

Maybe it's just my prudishness but how the hell is fighting with bluetooth pairing in any way foreplay?

On the information video there is a graphic showing it can be used by separated couples. One person is in Europe, one the US. Just don't give up your phone at the border.

And don't lose your phone either. You may just wind up losing your partner also when they see how much more adept someone else is at working the controls.

Guess there are some things I'll just never understand.

Perhaps this will make it clearer that controlling things from your phone currently involves somebody in the middle, monitoring what you're doing. If we had better phone-to-phone data connections, this wouldn't be necessary. This is a phone pairing application between phones that could be brought near each other for pairing.

True, but to fix that, you have to fix everyone being behind a NAT instead of having IPv6 addresses.

I suppose it's to be expected, but the naïveté of thinking that an IoT sex toy wasn't phoning home still surprises me.

Not to excuse it, because spying on your users — particularly in an identifiable way, and doubly so given the sensitivity of this specific case — is a shitty thing to do, but it's not like this is unprecedented.

Then again, considering the number of retailers that categorize sex toys under sexual health and wellness, health being the keyword, is it possible that HIPAA could be relevant? And if not, should it?

> is it possible that HIPAA could be relevant?

No. If it were, Amazon would've shut the entire category down by now.

I'm of two minds about the funny comments this article is getting. On the one hand, some are indeed funny and often really clever use of the English language. On the other hand, I think about hours and hours I'd spend reading really clever comments on Reddit and then in the end realizing that I didn't learn anything, nor did it change my mind or influence my opinion about anything. I'm glad that HN exists as an alternative.

I'm sure this article is gathering reddit-caliber comments in at least twelve different subs right now. If you want that, it's there to be found.

That's very specifically not what HN wants to be.

Is this one of the devices on CIA hacked systems list?

I'm trying to imagine what you would actually do with this kind of data.

Sell it to a dating/hookup service to improve recommendations for sexual compatibility criteria.

Seems like publicity stunt only works when you don't have to payout millions to people affected by it negatively.

They got the publicity but at a price that is too high.

Stating your case using the contact link is always an option.

