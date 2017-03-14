Your average American didn't understand or get worked up over Snowden and the prospect of a surveillance state; not for long anyway. We don't have much of a national conversation about it anymore, Obama isn't remembered for his actions around the NSA, bulk collection, etc.
Most people also don't seem to care too much about Facebook, Google, etc. collecting their browsing data and selling it to advertisers.
People very much care about the privacy of their sex life.
Did this company violate their own privacy policy?
It looks like the company settled rather than drag things out through court, but didn't actually do anything beyond collect standard usage data.
The company didn't even give it to third parties. So it isn't that they did something worse than NSA Facebook, but that people are more sensitive to the privacy of their sex lives than other things.
We wonder why Snapchat first rose to popularity for sexting while most people couldn't care less about GPGing their emails or using Signal day-to-day.
Either most people don't care about privacy or we, the tech community, do a poor job of connecting things like encryption to what people do genuinely care about.
reply
I think it is about a mindset change. I remember in the 90s when people were cautious to use credit cards online. Then, I remember in the early 2000s when a relative, in her 70s, called me, angry, because I published my genealogic tree online (only with names and relationships). A few years ago she started using Facebook.
These five words are, as far as I can tell, the poison in the pudding of American politics today.
1) There is no "average" American. Everyone is close to a median in some metrics, and everyone is at out-lier in others.
2) The fact that huge outcry over the NSA is not visible might just mean we're looking in the wrong places. I've traveled across the country by land twice in two years, stopping at hundreds of rural campfires and urban watering holes. My experience is that people are very upset with the state and want their rights back. And that, one way or another, they'll get 'em.
Communication needs to be better for sure. The burden of that is on us - we know what's going on, but misinformation and technical jargon can make that knowledge less useful.
To the broader point, though: I don't think it's necessarily that people don't care about privacy. It may be partly that some people don't know to what extent we share our lives online, but also partly that the convenience of using online services - shopping online, chatting online, etc - outweighs whatever perceived privacy risks exist. (I say perceived because they may not completely understand what gets shared, how, and when.)
I am not following your suggestion that this article is indicative of disinterest. Are you suggesting that this is a really big news story or that this case might be a watershed moment? Because I don't see that. In fact I have had NPR on all day so far and haven't heard this mentioned.
Maybe it's just my prudishness but how the hell is fighting with bluetooth pairing in any way foreplay?
On the information video there is a graphic showing it can be used by separated couples. One person is in Europe, one the US. Just don't give up your phone at the border.
And don't lose your phone either. You may just wind up losing your partner also when they see how much more adept someone else is at working the controls.
Guess there are some things I'll just never understand.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1d0Xa2njVg
EDIT: grammar fail
That said, I take it as a given that any app I install on my phone is probably tracking my usage of their app. Dropping in Mixpanel or Heap or some other analytics lib that tracks feature usage seems like such a standard part of developing a mobile app, I'd be surprised if a developer didn't do it.
I actually don't care, I just found it funny that you're posting under your real name without shame. It's refreshing, but I think it's also one of the ways techies are significantly different than the rest of the population.
Not to excuse it, because spying on your users — particularly in an identifiable way, and doubly so given the sensitivity of this specific case — is a shitty thing to do, but it's not like this is unprecedented.
That's very specifically not what HN wants to be.
They got the publicity but at a price that is too high.
Let that be a warning to everyone here, never to post comments or links the HN mods do not approve of. Their vengeance is moderate and permanent.
Your average American didn't understand or get worked up over Snowden and the prospect of a surveillance state; not for long anyway. We don't have much of a national conversation about it anymore, Obama isn't remembered for his actions around the NSA, bulk collection, etc.
Most people also don't seem to care too much about Facebook, Google, etc. collecting their browsing data and selling it to advertisers.
People very much care about the privacy of their sex life.
Did this company violate their own privacy policy?
It looks like the company settled rather than drag things out through court, but didn't actually do anything beyond collect standard usage data.
The company didn't even give it to third parties. So it isn't that they did something worse than NSA Facebook, but that people are more sensitive to the privacy of their sex lives than other things.
We wonder why Snapchat first rose to popularity for sexting while most people couldn't care less about GPGing their emails or using Signal day-to-day.
Either most people don't care about privacy or we, the tech community, do a poor job of connecting things like encryption to what people do genuinely care about.
reply