[1] https://appetize.io/
And a basic SVG example: https://sketch.expo.io/H1ucC8Xsg
One suggestion, I didn't notice the first time I visited the page that the modal window prompting to open the app was a modal, I thought that it required an app download. It didn't even occur to me to click somewhere else on the page and so I just closed the tab. It wasn't until I read the article that I realized you could use it on a desktop.
[1] https://www.sketchapp.com/
also reminds me a bit of shadertoy https://www.shadertoy.com
hopefully this will help the react native community grow even faster :)
Also - you can use OpenGL with this: https://sketch.expo.io/rJiYksBse
I totally understand why you need a "download the app before viewing" flow, but that requirement is now such a pervasive and hostile UX pattern for growth marketers that I bet many new visitors will just bounce before even clicking through.
Maybe you can show the live preview sidebar by default and also have a button that says "See live on your device" which prompts for download+QR
Right now the "Scan with Expo" landing page doesn't even make it clear there is code behind there! :)
ps: the openGL demo is crashing via Appetize for me within nothing in the logs
Thanks for letting me know the OpenGL demo is crashing, I'll take a look at that.
edit: It looks like we have a bug with our iOS simulator build. We'll update that but for now Android Appetize works.
