Introducing Sketch: A Playground for React Native from Expo (YC S16) (expo.io)
70 points by ccheever 57 minutes ago





I imagine an integration with Appetize[1] would be very useful, as well as an opening for a possible revenue stream. Being able to build an RN app and then run it right in the browser removes another barrier for sharing RN code easily.

[1] https://appetize.io/

This is integrated! Click the Preview switch at the bottom and you'll see it.

I can't believe I missed that, for me that's a killer feature. I can't wait to try this out.

Here's an example we made using the Animated library: https://sketch.expo.io/HyobXP7oe

And a basic SVG example: https://sketch.expo.io/H1ucC8Xsg

So, when you came up with the name, did you look in the mobile space to see if, maybe, there was another popular tool with the same name that might be confusing?

If you're talking about Exponent, this the same company. They rebranded recently, see https://blog.expo.io/exponent-expo-b172fb6725a7?gi=922dca1bc...

Hi! I worked on this and am happy to answer any questions about it :)

Looks great!

One suggestion, I didn't notice the first time I visited the page that the modal window prompting to open the app was a modal, I thought that it required an app download. It didn't even occur to me to click somewhere else on the page and so I just closed the tab. It wasn't until I read the article that I realized you could use it on a desktop.

Same here!

Ah interesting point. Maybe we could make the overlay slightly more transparent?

Or remove it entirely... You don't need to "scan" anything to "get started". So it's not even an accurate piece of guidance for the user. Or am I missing something?

My initial reaction was to associate this with Sketch App for Mac [1]. How do you plan to prevent confusion?

[1] https://www.sketchapp.com/

That was my initial reaction as well.

congrats on the launch! this is really cool

also reminds me a bit of shadertoy https://www.shadertoy.com

hopefully this will help the react native community grow even faster :)

Thanks! I really like how shadertoy show previews of each shader. Maybe that's something we could add eventually.

Also - you can use OpenGL with this: https://sketch.expo.io/rJiYksBse

Small suggestion: it would be awesome if the sketch homepage listed examples and had a quick screenshot or two. most people go to react.rocks and it looks like crap. https://react.rocks/tag/ReactNative

I totally understand why you need a "download the app before viewing" flow, but that requirement is now such a pervasive and hostile UX pattern for growth marketers that I bet many new visitors will just bounce before even clicking through.

Maybe you can show the live preview sidebar by default and also have a button that says "See live on your device" which prompts for download+QR

Right now the "Scan with Expo" landing page doesn't even make it clear there is code behind there! :)

ps: the openGL demo is crashing via Appetize for me within nothing in the logs

Those are all really good points. We wanted to push people to download the apps because the performance is so much better than Appetize, but maybe that's not the right tradeoff.

Thanks for letting me know the OpenGL demo is crashing, I'll take a look at that.

edit: It looks like we have a bug with our iOS simulator build. We'll update that but for now Android Appetize works.

