Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Docker Image Vulnerability Research (federacy.com)
57 points by jsulinski 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





This is something near and dear to my heart! The great thing about container images is that as the software distribution is based on static assets enables scanners to give teams actionable data.

Two things that have happened recently in this space:

- Quay.io offers scanning as a standard feature on all accounts including free open source accounts. This also includes notifications to external services like Slack.

- The Kubernetes community has started automating scans of all of the containers that are maintained by that community to ensure that they are patched and bumped to the latest versions. For example: https://github.com/kubernetes/kubernetes/pull/42933

The cool thing is that both of these systems utilize Clair Open Source Project as a way of gathering up data sources from all of the various distribution projects. https://github.com/coreos/clair

This all leads to the reason we feel automated updates of distributed systems are so critical and why CoreOS continues to push forward these concepts in CoreOS Tectonic: https://coreos.com/tectonic

reply


One thing that does get a mention but only right at the bottom of the post is using smaller base images (e.g. Alpine).

If you can I'd recommend this as a good practice to reduce these kinds of problems. The fundamental fact is that if you don't have a library installed, you can't be affected by a vulnerability in it. So the smaller your image, the fewer possible avenues for shipping vulnerable libs you'll have and you'll have to spend less time re-building images with updated packages.

reply


Honest question: Do you know if Alpine ships patches to substantial vulnerabilities more quickly than Debian and/or Ubuntu? Thanks!

reply


I don't know the answer to this, but I do know that Alpine has some really awesome stuff around vulnerabilities, and I would presume that they react to vulnerabilities more quickly.

However, I intend to validate this presumption in a future project.

reply


Absolutely. I intended this post to identify (some of) the problems/challenges. My next post will focus on how to address them.

Alpine is definitely one of the major points, as well as static binary images and some advice on Dockerfile configuration.

reply


This is great research but I think an important point is missed. It may come across that these images are vulnerable because of some intrinsic property of using Docker however this is not the case. What is also important to point out is by adopting Docker this analysis actually becomes easier to do across an organization and similarly mitigation becomes easier as well.

I think another aspect that is missed is that just because you use a vulnerable image doesn't necessarily mean you are at risk of being compromised no matter what other security layers you employ. This gets to the practical scenarios of security operations.

reply


> by adopting Docker this analysis actually becomes easier to do across an organization and similarly mitigation becomes easier as well

I'm curious what makes you say such analysis and mitigation is easier with docker?

reply


Absolutely agree. I did see some bad practices in the Docker community that I expect to see elsewhere as well. Specifically: reliance on deprecated images and not updating images during build. Thoughts?

I didn't address the implications of software vulnerabilities in respect to other mitigation techniques, however, as it's far outside the scope of the article. I probably should at least add a second addendum though. I'll work on this soon. Thanks!

reply


I'm looking for a base image choice and this article helped me a lot. It seems Debian base image is a good choice so far. Alpine is quite popular lately but I'm afraid musl library may cause some headaches in the future. Is Debian to go for production use? What about other alternatives like Centos?

reply


CentOS/RHEL have a very small footprint in the open source community, it seems. I was pretty surprised by this because they have such significant corporate backing, a lot of enterprise software is RHEL only, and they may be the only linux distribution currently support SCAP (required by FISMA for federal agencies).

In order, I would opt for: binary image, alpine, then debian. There are other choices like CoreOS, FreeBSD, etc. if you are comfortable moving away from linux.

reply


If this is the vulnerability rate for 'latest' Docker images...imagine how many servers in general have vulnerabilities like this.

reply


That's exactly what I'm trying to highlight. After you take that 'latest' image, if you're not applying updates regularly, you are vulnerable from almost day 1.

This also applies to most of the AWS, Digital Ocean, etc images I have seen as well. I'll be writing more about how to mitigate this in the next article.

reply


Not for shaming purposes, but to see if there are any patterns, will you release a list of the docker images reviewed, and which have vulnerabilities?

Do those without vulnerabilities use a CI/CD process which results in the container being auto-updated whenever there are new releases?

reply


I will absolutely release some data. I intend to fully automate this research so that it is current whenever viewed as well.

Not sure about the state of CI/CD in the image building process, I assume it varies wildly. Two of the major points I'll address in my next posts are regarding deprecation in Docker repositories and lines of a Dockerfile important to minimizing vulnerabilities.

reply


To be clear, one of those lines relates to making sure you pull in upstream during image building. This is super important, as it seems that people have assumed their base image will be current and that is not always the case.

reply


So thats another factor to see if its a pattern: Do the images w/o problems apt-get update && apt-get upgrade

And maybe there's an opportunity for a chrome browser extension that can overlay an indicator when choosing a docker image to pick one that uses best practices like that.

reply


There absolutely is a pattern, but the thing is -- even if the image is updated at build, as soon as you deploy it, vulnerabilities begin to emerge.

reply


Is there a way for teams with production Docker deployments to easily experiment with this kind of scanning on their own infra to understand their own situation? Maybe worth writing up a quick description of how operators can do something like that.

reply


Absolutely. Docker and Quay.io both offer scanning for repositories they host, there are open source options like vuls and clair that are a bit more work to set up, and we have a free plan for up to 5 hosts and for open source projects and schools.

Happy to help if you need a hand.

reply


How do people currently scan their infrastructure to look for vulnerabilities? Do you have a dedicated team that handles this, or is security "everyone's job"?

reply


I'd say that's very organization specific. Personally I'd see the maturity curve being

No-one's doing it --> specialists doing it --> everyone's doing it.

With the speed of modern development, ideally everyone should have a good handle on basic security practices, ideally with a specialist team available for more niche requirements

reply


I did some market research before I started working on Federacy (which began as frustrations I encountered at mopub/twitter). It seems that very few companies sub-hundreds of employees and thousands of servers have a security specialist, and almost no one is running vulnerability analysis in a real way.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: