Two things that have happened recently in this space:
- Quay.io[1] offers scanning as a standard feature on all accounts including free open source accounts. This also includes notifications to external services like Slack.
- The Kubernetes community has started automating scans of all of the containers that are maintained by that community to ensure that they are patched and bumped to the latest versions. A recent example[2].
The cool thing is that both of these systems utilize Clair Open Source Project as a way of gathering up data sources from all of the various distribution projects. https://github.com/coreos/clair
This all leads to the reason we feel automated updates of distributed systems are so critical and why CoreOS continues to push forward these concepts in CoreOS Tectonic[4].
[1] https://quay.io/repository/philips/host-info?tag=latest&tab=...
[2] https://github.com/kubernetes/kubernetes/pull/42933
[3] https://coreos.com/tectonic
If you can I'd recommend this as a good practice to reduce these kinds of problems. The fundamental fact is that if you don't have a library installed, you can't be affected by a vulnerability in it. So the smaller your image, the fewer possible avenues for shipping vulnerable libs you'll have and you'll have to spend less time re-building images with updated packages.
However, I intend to validate this presumption in a future project.
Alpine is definitely one of the major points, as well as static binary images and some advice on Dockerfile configuration.
I think another aspect that is missed is that just because you use a vulnerable image doesn't necessarily mean you are at risk of being compromised no matter what other security layers you employ. This gets to the practical scenarios of security operations.
I'm curious what makes you say such analysis and mitigation is easier with docker?
I didn't address the implications of software vulnerabilities in respect to other mitigation techniques, however, as it's far outside the scope of the article. I probably should at least add a second addendum though. I'll work on this soon. Thanks!
In order, I would opt for: binary image, alpine, then debian. There are other choices like CoreOS, FreeBSD, etc. if you are comfortable moving away from linux.
This also applies to most of the AWS, Digital Ocean, etc images I have seen as well. I'll be writing more about how to mitigate this in the next article.
Do those without vulnerabilities use a CI/CD process which results in the container being auto-updated whenever there are new releases?
Not sure about the state of CI/CD in the image building process, I assume it varies wildly. Two of the major points I'll address in my next posts are regarding deprecation in Docker repositories and lines of a Dockerfile important to minimizing vulnerabilities.
And maybe there's an opportunity for a chrome browser extension that can overlay an indicator when choosing a docker image to pick one that uses best practices like that.
Happy to help if you need a hand.
No-one's doing it --> specialists doing it --> everyone's doing it.
With the speed of modern development, ideally everyone should have a good handle on basic security practices, ideally with a specialist team available for more niche requirements
