Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
As Moore’s law ends, brain-like computers begin
(
sciencebulletin.org
)
2 points
by
upen
12 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
palavsen
5 minutes ago
Moore's law will come to a end but as with other paradigms with computers when one ends another one starts and they continue to advance at a faster exponential rate.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply