Trying to build a subscription based site

Hi, I'm starting a subscription based business that allows users access to files that are hosted on a website. These files should not be downloadable by the users. I'd like to build a site such that if a user has a 'level 1' subscription, they can access one file a week (that I change on a weekly basis). If they are 'Level 2' then they can access all files on the site (but still no download). Can any of you suggest a site builder that I can use to make this website?