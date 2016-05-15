I'm not a member of either major party, but I'm tired of people labeling the left as the party of 'logic and reason' and the right as the party of stubborn, mindless tradition. Both party platforms are bent to suit political whims, so ultimately, both parties are laughably contradictory in their values.
There's plenty of rational reason on the right. If you don't agree, read Thomas Sowell and I bet you'll be forced to reconsider.
As a side note, why the hell can't I copy text from the article? Very annoying. Had to search for text in the developer console just to copy the quote above.
What I fail to understand is how so many republicans deny logic. It seems not that the left is the side of logic but that the right is on the side of illogic. They deny much of our understanding of evolution, climate science, criminology, sociology, and even economics.
I obviously can't speak for everyone, but I feel that people on the extreme ends of each wing are crazy selfish and want everything their own way without considering anyone else. It's not just that the highly educated lean towards liberal, it's also that those who spend the time and effort educating themselves tend to be much more moderate than those on either end of the political spectrum. The more moderate Republicans tend to appear more educated. The more moderate Liberals tend to appear more educated. The highly educated appear to be more readily able to find common ground and compromise with one another than those who are not so highly educated.
However, it is worth breaking down what it means to be liberal or conservative.
It is odd that if you tell me an American's opinions on guns, I can give an above-chance estimate of their opinion on immigration, or abortion.
The real question is, why are liberals so liberal?
For example, I suspect overly generous welfare programs are corrosive, and I reckon abortions to be infanticide. But I also think it's insane to ignore environmental, labor, and consumer concerns just in favor of big-business's interests.
So I have to wonder: are people's views really so clustered as we imagine? And if so, would that stay true if the major political parties were unable to advertise for a few years?
Jokes aside, it might be advertising, but I don't really know. I suppose if we consider news sources to be a form of advertising, that might be a reason.
If that were the case, then (in answer to the article), one would need just one liberal view that the highly educated can agree with (for instance, lower cost of higher education, lower debt on students), and then you would get the other views along with them.
"Why are parish school students so Christian". This is not to say that they viscerally believe in these qualities... oh nooo. It's just that if you want to play the game, you optimize for the environment (I may have picked that up from Alan Watts). Simple RL really.
Idiots, and loudmouths, on the other hand will get ostracized and have pots broken over their heads; one shouldn't be surprised if something one writes on a public forum will get one fired from school/work. This is not the depressing thing though - no the depressing thing is that the rules of the game are never explained clearly. In this sense, the Western liberal dogma is essentially the Christian one of grovelling expiation. You know... one can be as bad in action, but words and "belief" are key to salvation [1]. Terrible, terrible messaging to the naive younglings.
This probably explains why some (generally poor) idiots in the Midwest send tons of money to "harvest Asia in the name of Christ" (well atleast to those in power). Then there is the New Age movement, "meditating" and "yoga-ing" for "peace" "health" and "environment" (and lots of greens)... Namast.. No, fk you!
All this facade gets really really tiring.
[1] The laity in much of Asia believe in very similar things to be fair; although they don't get bonked on the head with a book everytime they are out of line.
Highly educated people spend more time around other highly educated, and likely richer people, creating an environment where you view almost everyone as inherently good, and trustworthy.
Less educated people spend more time around other less well educated, and likely poorer people, creating an environment where you view more people as potentially dangerous.
I've been watching The Century of the Self recently. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Century_of_the_Self
Once you are not working class, you're gradually become very out of touch with working class issues. It's nearly impossible to continue to see life as an ongoing, harsh competition where everyone is hustling to survive each day. You become liberal instead, and espouse egalitarianism and socialism.
Meanwhile, the working class remain staunchly conservative because they are competing for a paycheck every day of their lives. They have no extra money to give away, period. Handouts for the lazy disgust them.
The upper class remain liberal. Harsh competition is so low class, isn't it? So primitive and gauche! Why can't we all just work together for a greater good? Handouts for the poor only help the most vulnerable among us. How could you be against that?!
It's an intractable polarization, in my opinion.
Also do you consider unions to be liberal?
It just so happens that most highly educated people get their initial priori set from the institutes of learning that have increasingly become sounding chambers for liberal ideologies. So its no surprise that it takes a preponderance of evidence to migrate those views back towards a neutral reality ( if in fact reality is neutral ). A similar situation can be established for rural and uneducated people. They get their priori set from their parents and peers who have a very distinct view of government and governance. All the other talk I see of reasons for the homogenization of the educated class into a specific political view just reads like chest thumping to me.
> The Democrats may find they need to give up a little of their wonkiness if they want resounding victories. It’s not in their long-term interest to be too much what Pat Buchanan once referred to as “the party of the Ph.D.s.”
Yeah, about that...
One, academia (for many reasons) tends toward liberal group think.
Two, interestingly, many of the most intelligent and successful (especially self made) people tend to be libertarian or conservative.
Your business benefitted from having your employees educated (at least K-12), being protected from crime by all levels of law enforcement, being protected from foreign invasion by the military, being protected by fire by the local fire department. Your goods can be shipped via roads built and paid for by the government. Etc. No man is an island.
Social primates generally have collective senses of justice (if my friend gets a grape I should get a grape too). Even on a single-cell level self-sacrifice for the collective (slime moulds).
Of course, its totally possible to argue that these traits could be Libertarian traits too. Aren't we the only creatures on earth with government?
I think it's quite possible we could see highly educated people become more conservative in the foreseeable future. Especially with all the comments about protests and social media shaming and crazy professors...
