Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Are the Highly Educated So Liberal? (nytimes.com)
25 points by teslacar 48 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





> Evidence and logic were valued; appeals to traditional sources of authority were not.

I'm not a member of either major party, but I'm tired of people labeling the left as the party of 'logic and reason' and the right as the party of stubborn, mindless tradition. Both party platforms are bent to suit political whims, so ultimately, both parties are laughably contradictory in their values.

There's plenty of rational reason on the right. If you don't agree, read Thomas Sowell and I bet you'll be forced to reconsider.

As a side note, why the hell can't I copy text from the article? Very annoying. Had to search for text in the developer console just to copy the quote above.

reply


Perhaps the left has no innate sense of reason. That seems logical.

What I fail to understand is how so many republicans deny logic. It seems not that the left is the side of logic but that the right is on the side of illogic. They deny much of our understanding of evolution, climate science, criminology, sociology, and even economics.

reply


It's because the highly educated spend such a vast amount of time discovering how little they know that they realize their opinion is worth almost nothing... and through this learn to realize that everyone else's opinions are just as valid. This seems to be a very liberal stance. As long as you're not forcing your political beliefs on me, or anyone else, I'm okay with you.

I obviously can't speak for everyone, but I feel that people on the extreme ends of each wing are crazy selfish and want everything their own way without considering anyone else. It's not just that the highly educated lean towards liberal, it's also that those who spend the time and effort educating themselves tend to be much more moderate than those on either end of the political spectrum. The more moderate Republicans tend to appear more educated. The more moderate Liberals tend to appear more educated. The highly educated appear to be more readily able to find common ground and compromise with one another than those who are not so highly educated.

reply


I suspect liberals and conservatives will have different opinions of this. (They're smarter! They're brainwashed!)

However, it is worth breaking down what it means to be liberal or conservative.

It is odd that if you tell me an American's opinions on guns, I can give an above-chance estimate of their opinion on immigration, or abortion.

The real question is, why are liberals so liberal?

reply


I don't know if I'm an outlier, but my political opinions tend to match up with some supposedly liberal views, some supposedly conservative views, and some libertarian.

For example, I suspect overly generous welfare programs are corrosive, and I reckon abortions to be infanticide. But I also think it's insane to ignore environmental, labor, and consumer concerns just in favor of big-business's interests.

So I have to wonder: are people's views really so clustered as we imagine? And if so, would that stay true if the major political parties were unable to advertise for a few years?

reply


okay, we'll give you two years to find yourself, and after that you have to pick a side.

Jokes aside, it might be advertising, but I don't really know. I suppose if we consider news sources to be a form of advertising, that might be a reason.

reply


I think first past the post voting makes people vote for parties whom they only agree with on a few large issues out of a huge platform. People then spend a lot of time rationalizing their vote by reading/digesting opinions from their in-group, slowly transforming into a straight-line party voter.

reply


That is a rational possible explanation.

If that were the case, then (in answer to the article), one would need just one liberal view that the highly educated can agree with (for instance, lower cost of higher education, lower debt on students), and then you would get the other views along with them.

reply


I must hang around too many libertarians, most of the pro-gun people I know are also very much pro-choice and will even discuss total open border policies at times.

reply


Oh yeah, there are plenty of exceptions. Libertarians being a large one. That's why I had to switch from "certainty" to "large probability" to "above-chance" when I was editing.

reply


Or rather, who does it best serve to perpetuate such a polarized form of political identity?

reply


It strikes me -- based on absolutely no evidence -- to be self organizing rather than purposeful. Even if it was in someone's interest, and they were responsible, we would have to think about what the mechanism would be (political ads? social group pressure?)

reply


You may as well ask:

"Why are parish school students so Christian". This is not to say that they viscerally believe in these qualities... oh nooo. It's just that if you want to play the game, you optimize for the environment (I may have picked that up from Alan Watts). Simple RL really.

Idiots, and loudmouths, on the other hand will get ostracized and have pots broken over their heads; one shouldn't be surprised if something one writes on a public forum will get one fired from school/work. This is not the depressing thing though - no the depressing thing is that the rules of the game are never explained clearly. In this sense, the Western liberal dogma is essentially the Christian one of grovelling expiation. You know... one can be as bad in action, but words and "belief" are key to salvation [1]. Terrible, terrible messaging to the naive younglings.

This probably explains why some (generally poor) idiots in the Midwest send tons of money to "harvest Asia in the name of Christ" (well atleast to those in power). Then there is the New Age movement, "meditating" and "yoga-ing" for "peace" "health" and "environment" (and lots of greens)... Namast.. No, fk you!

All this facade gets really really tiring.

[1] The laity in much of Asia believe in very similar things to be fair; although they don't get bonked on the head with a book everytime they are out of line.

reply


In my view, liberalism equates to a view that most people are trustworthy, and will do good things. Authoritarianism assumes people are bad and need to be controlled. Liberal/Authoritarian is somewhat independent of left/right, politically.

Highly educated people spend more time around other highly educated, and likely richer people, creating an environment where you view almost everyone as inherently good, and trustworthy.

Less educated people spend more time around other less well educated, and likely poorer people, creating an environment where you view more people as potentially dangerous.

I've been watching The Century of the Self recently. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Century_of_the_Self

reply


If you're smart enough, you'll get to a point sooner or later where you are no longer working class. You won't be getting paid a low hourly wage nor be living paycheck to paycheck.

Once you are not working class, you're gradually become very out of touch with working class issues. It's nearly impossible to continue to see life as an ongoing, harsh competition where everyone is hustling to survive each day. You become liberal instead, and espouse egalitarianism and socialism.

Meanwhile, the working class remain staunchly conservative because they are competing for a paycheck every day of their lives. They have no extra money to give away, period. Handouts for the lazy disgust them.

The upper class remain liberal. Harsh competition is so low class, isn't it? So primitive and gauche! Why can't we all just work together for a greater good? Handouts for the poor only help the most vulnerable among us. How could you be against that?!

It's an intractable polarization, in my opinion.

reply


If you consider democrats liberal then perhaps you could help me understand why 88% of african-americans voted for Hillary?

Also do you consider unions to be liberal?

reply


Let me propose another theory. In the awesome book "How not to be wrong" ellenberg walks through a scenario with dishonest roulette machines as a way to explain Bayesian Inference and shows how powerful your priori are in interpreting new evidence that you are shown. If you hold a non neutral viewpoint on something, natural variations of a neutral truth will take an extremely long time to adjust your view of reality.

It just so happens that most highly educated people get their initial priori set from the institutes of learning that have increasingly become sounding chambers for liberal ideologies. So its no surprise that it takes a preponderance of evidence to migrate those views back towards a neutral reality ( if in fact reality is neutral ). A similar situation can be established for rural and uneducated people. They get their priori set from their parents and peers who have a very distinct view of government and governance. All the other talk I see of reasons for the homogenization of the educated class into a specific political view just reads like chest thumping to me.

reply


Should have a (2016) on it?

> The Democrats may find they need to give up a little of their wonkiness if they want resounding victories. It’s not in their long-term interest to be too much what Pat Buchanan once referred to as “the party of the Ph.D.s.”

Yeah, about that...

reply


Two things:

One, academia (for many reasons) tends toward liberal group think.

Two, interestingly, many of the most intelligent and successful (especially self made) people tend to be libertarian or conservative.

reply


Can you please elaborate on your first point, or provide a few examples of reasons that academia tends toward liberal group think?

reply


I can't find it since I'm at work right now but Jonathan Haidt has some great work on this. Liberal group think is present, but only really dominates the social sciences/humanities. But in these fields liberal group think has increasingly dominated since 2000. He has some stuff on departments going from 3:1 liberal:conservative to more like 10:1.

reply


Yeah, my engineering classes at Cal were mostly close readings of Karl Marx.

reply


I see that in most of the first world countries 'self'made' is a very incorrectly used word, no one can be completely 'self-made'

reply


No idea why you're getting down voted here. It's absolutely true. If you start a business, hire a bunch of people, and are very successful, congrats. You've probably worked very hard. But self-made? No.

Your business benefitted from having your employees educated (at least K-12), being protected from crime by all levels of law enforcement, being protected from foreign invasion by the military, being protected by fire by the local fire department. Your goods can be shipped via roads built and paid for by the government. Etc. No man is an island.

reply


"Reality has a well-known liberal bias" --Stephen Colbert

reply


I think Nature has more of a Libertarian bias, or maybe that's just me.

reply


Depends on what you mean by Libertarian, or what you mean by Nature.

Social primates generally have collective senses of justice (if my friend gets a grape I should get a grape too). Even on a single-cell level self-sacrifice for the collective (slime moulds).

Of course, its totally possible to argue that these traits could be Libertarian traits too. Aren't we the only creatures on earth with government?

reply


I don't see anyone calling nature fair and equitable though. It's survival by luck and chance. You happen to find and catch the food, then you get to live.

reply


You mean Social Darwinism?

reply


Many highly educated are not liberal. Liberals feel free to speak out, it's safe. Not true for non liberals.

reply


The article focuses mostly on the results of anonymous surveys.

reply


Makes me wonder if this will change soon. I mean, look at the whole 'alt-right' thing, the readership on sites like Breitbart, The Donald subreddit, etc. They're not made up of older folk with religious tendencies any more, but young college students/graduates posting memes on social media sites.

I think it's quite possible we could see highly educated people become more conservative in the foreseeable future. Especially with all the comments about protests and social media shaming and crazy professors...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: