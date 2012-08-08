I'm not a member of either major party, but I'm tired of people labeling the left as the party of 'logic and reason' and the right as the party of stubborn, mindless tradition. Both party platforms are bent to suit political whims, so ultimately, both parties are laughably contradictory in their values.
There's plenty of rational reason on the right. If you don't agree, read Thomas Sowell and I bet you'll be forced to reconsider.
As a side note, why the hell can't I copy text from the article? Very annoying. Had to search for text in the developer console just to copy the quote above.
reply
What I fail to understand is how so many republicans deny logic. It seems not that the left is the side of logic but that the right is on the side of illogic. They deny much of our understanding of evolution, climate science, criminology, sociology, and even economics.
Once you are not working class, you'll gradually become very out of touch with working class issues and perspectives. It's nearly impossible to see life as an ongoing, harsh competition where everyone is hustling each day to survive, when you aren't living that way. You become liberal instead, like all your friends, and espouse egalitarianism and socialism.
Meanwhile, the working class remain staunchly conservative. They are competing for a paycheck every day of their lives. They have no extra money to give away, period. Handouts for people they consider to be lazy disgust them.
The upper class remain liberal. Harsh competition is just so low class, isn't it? So primitive, so gauche. Why can't we all just work together for a greater good? Handouts for the poor only help the most vulnerable among us. How could you be against that?!
It's an intractable polarization, in my opinion.
Also do you consider unions to be liberal?
I obviously can't speak for everyone, but I feel that people on the extreme ends of each wing are crazy selfish and want everything their own way without considering anyone else. It's not just that the highly educated lean towards liberal, it's also that those who spend the time and effort educating themselves tend to be much more moderate than those on either end of the political spectrum. The more moderate Republicans tend to appear more educated. The more moderate Liberals tend to appear more educated. The highly educated appear to be more readily able to find common ground and compromise with one another than those who are not so highly educated.
However, it is worth breaking down what it means to be liberal or conservative.
It is odd that if you tell me an American's opinions on guns, I can give an above-chance estimate of their opinion on immigration, or abortion.
The real question is, why are liberals so liberal?
For example, I suspect overly generous welfare programs are corrosive, and I reckon abortions to be infanticide. But I also think it's insane to ignore environmental, labor, and consumer concerns just in favor of big-business's interests.
So I have to wonder: are people's views really so clustered as we imagine? And if so, would that stay true if the major political parties were unable to advertise for a few years?
Jokes aside, it might be advertising, but I don't really know. I suppose if we consider news sources to be a form of advertising, that might be a reason.
If that were the case, then (in answer to the article), one would need just one liberal view that the highly educated can agree with (for instance, lower cost of higher education, lower debt on students), and then you would get the other views along with them.
"Why are parish school students so Christian". This is not to say that they viscerally believe in these qualities... oh nooo. It's just that if you want to play the game, you optimize for the environment (I may have picked that up from Alan Watts). Simple RL really.
Idiots, and loudmouths, on the other hand will get ostracized and have pots broken over their heads; one shouldn't be surprised if something one writes on a public forum will get one fired from school/work. This is not the depressing thing though - no the depressing thing is that the rules of the game are never explained clearly. In this sense, the Western liberal dogma is essentially the Christian one of grovelling expiation. You know... one can be as bad in action, but words and "belief" are key to salvation [1]. Terrible, terrible messaging to the naive younglings.
This probably explains why some (generally poor) idiots in the Midwest send tons of money to "harvest Asia in the name of Christ" (well atleast to those in power), while jumping up an down to keep these "loved" people away from their neighborhood. Then there is the New Age movement, "meditating" and "yoga-ing" for "peace" "health" and "environment" (and lots of greens), while showing total disdain for the path [2]... Namast.. No, fk you!
All this facade gets really really tiring.
[1] The laity in much of Asia believe in very similar things to be fair... although they don't get bonked on the head with a book everytime they are out of line.
[2] acharya: "Guru" lit. he who walks the path
Highly educated people spend more time around other highly educated, and likely richer people, creating an environment where you view almost everyone as inherently good, and trustworthy.
Less educated people spend more time around other less well educated, and likely poorer people, creating an environment where you view more people as potentially dangerous.
I've been watching The Century of the Self recently. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Century_of_the_Self
It just so happens that most highly educated people get their initial priori set from the institutes of learning that have increasingly become sounding chambers for liberal ideologies. So its no surprise that it takes a preponderance of evidence to migrate those views back towards a neutral reality ( if in fact reality is neutral ). A similar situation can be established for rural and uneducated people. They get their priori set from their parents and peers who have a very distinct view of government and governance. All the other talk I see of reasons for the homogenization of the educated class into a specific political view just reads like chest thumping to me.
> The Democrats may find they need to give up a little of their wonkiness if they want resounding victories. It’s not in their long-term interest to be too much what Pat Buchanan once referred to as “the party of the Ph.D.s.”
Yeah, about that...
>>> On this issue, the views of the highly educated are now similar to those of groups with much lower levels of education, who have a real material stake in reducing inequalities. Even higher-income advanced degree holders have become more redistributionist, if less so than others.
One of the benefits of higher education is access to higher income. As a person reaches a certain level of income, his or her ability to entertain broader issues and discussions tends to become more and more disconnected from the impact of the policies that such issues would derive into. So it is easy for a liberal to say that "coal mines need to be put out of business," while sipping a late at a San Francisco coffee shop instead of being a poor miner in Kentucky. Or the liberal can say "we need more Somali immigrants" from the comforts of the New York apartment and not the small community in St. Cloud Minnesota.
So the answer for many liberals is that they are liberal because they can afford to be.
Now, social liberalism has given us interesting discussions and expanded the rights of the population at large. Think inter-race or gay marriage, for example. So in these cases, these educated elites have been able to articulate how these changes for the most part do not affect the rights or life style of others.
On the other hand, liberalism has also advocated for expanded role of the federal government without helping really address economic disadvantages in certain communities. I wonder if there is data to support the conservative notion that liberals are not job creators. It seems that there is a stereotype of the liberal elite as a person who has benefitted from cushy jobs in media, press or higher education.
The article "The smug style in American liberalism" is a good read for those interested: http://www.vox.com/2016/4/21/11451378/smug-american-liberali...
The conservative viewpoint would say that the liberal likes this status quo because it is "easier" to maintain their status as elite with a population that does not value liberty and the responsibilities that liberty conveys. Obviously that is also a generalization, so it would be interesting to write an article about "Why are the Highly Educated so Conservative?" or as another commenter mentioned here "Why are the Conservatives so Conservative?"
Social primates generally have collective senses of justice (if my friend gets a grape I should get a grape too). Even on a single-cell level self-sacrifice for the collective (slime moulds).
Of course, its totally possible to argue that these traits could be Libertarian traits too. Aren't we the only creatures on earth with government?
One, academia (for many reasons) tends toward liberal group think.
Two, interestingly, many of the most intelligent and successful (especially self made) people tend to be libertarian or conservative.
Your business benefitted from having your employees educated (at least K-12), being protected from crime by all levels of law enforcement, being protected from foreign invasion by the military, being protected by fire by the local fire department. Your goods can be shipped via roads built and paid for by the government. Etc. No man is an island.
I think it's quite possible we could see highly educated people become more conservative in the foreseeable future. Especially with all the comments about protests and social media shaming and crazy professors...
I'm not a member of either major party, but I'm tired of people labeling the left as the party of 'logic and reason' and the right as the party of stubborn, mindless tradition. Both party platforms are bent to suit political whims, so ultimately, both parties are laughably contradictory in their values.
There's plenty of rational reason on the right. If you don't agree, read Thomas Sowell and I bet you'll be forced to reconsider.
As a side note, why the hell can't I copy text from the article? Very annoying. Had to search for text in the developer console just to copy the quote above.
reply