> (= gravity* 1.8 timebase* 120 front-threshold* 1
nourl-factor* .4 lightweight-factor* .17 gag-factor* .1)
(def frontpage-rank (s (o scorefn realscore) (o gravity gravity*))
(* (/ (let base (- (scorefn s) 1)
(if (> base 0) (expt base .8) base))
(expt (/ (+ (item-age s) timebase*) 60) gravity))
(if (no (in s!type 'story 'poll)) .8
(blank s!url) nourl-factor*
(mem 'bury s!keys) .001
(* (contro-factor s)
(if (mem 'gag s!keys)
gag-factor*
(lightweight s)
lightweight-factor*
1)))))
reply
Example: Flags affect a story's position, but that algorithm doesn't mention flags at all.
https://hn.algolia.com/?query=How%20Hacker%20News%20ranking%...
I know that this analysis will get less attention than the one from yesterday, but I personally find it far more interesting and hope that it can stand on its own merits. I'll be around to answer any questions that might come up.
[1] - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13857086
mhm, I'm sure that's what really happened
The other bit was just my attempt to explain why users might have flagged the post. User flags were what demoted its rank, and it isn't obvious why people flagged it. There's also the issue that meta posts aren't great for HN in the first place, but those rarely lack for upvotes.
It would be naive to assume that it doesn't happen...
Worth noting with a rep of 500+ HN users are able to downvote comments.
> (= gravity* 1.8 timebase* 120 front-threshold* 1 nourl-factor* .4 lightweight-factor* .17 gag-factor* .1)[0]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=1781417
reply