> (= gravity* 1.8 timebase* 120 front-threshold* 1
nourl-factor* .4 lightweight-factor* .17 gag-factor* .1)
(def frontpage-rank (s (o scorefn realscore) (o gravity gravity*))
(* (/ (let base (- (scorefn s) 1)
(if (> base 0) (expt base .8) base))
(expt (/ (+ (item-age s) timebase*) 60) gravity))
(if (no (in s!type 'story 'poll)) .8
(blank s!url) nourl-factor*
(mem 'bury s!keys) .001
(* (contro-factor s)
(if (mem 'gag s!keys)
gag-factor*
(lightweight s)
lightweight-factor*
1)))))
Example: Flags affect a story's position, but that algorithm doesn't mention flags at all.
it's from 2345 days ago, which is < 7 years and I'm guessing it had a reasonable lifetime after that anyway - how come you're thinking that it's > 7 years old?
And my point wasn't so much about the actual algorithm either, just that sometimes a pinch of Google = a dollop of calculus :)
I find this to be a particularly interesting question, not because I actually care about the answer, but because it feels like the data should be able to tell us the answer... My main goal was to tease out the ranking algorithm from the data in a simple and elegant fashion. This made it a little more interesting as an endeavor and hopefully makes it a more interesting read as well.
You're right, the details of the algorithm aren't hugely interesting and are generally available. The point here was to use the data to uncover it in a somewhat novel way. Figuring things out can be fun in and of itself, even if the answers are already available.
https://hn.algolia.com/?query=How%20Hacker%20News%20ranking%...
I know that this analysis will get less attention than the one from yesterday, but I personally find it far more interesting and hope that it can stand on its own merits. I'll be around to answer any questions that might come up.
[1] - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13857086
mhm, I'm sure that's what really happened
The other bit was just my attempt to explain why users might have flagged the post. User flags were what demoted its rank, and it isn't obvious why people flagged it. There's also the issue that meta posts aren't great for HN in the first place, but those rarely lack for upvotes.
It would be naive to assume that it doesn't happen...
Worth noting with a rep of 500+ HN users are able to downvote comments.
> (= gravity* 1.8 timebase* 120 front-threshold* 1 nourl-factor* .4 lightweight-factor* .17 gag-factor* .1)[0]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=1781417
