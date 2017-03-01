Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Some fun with π in Julia (julialang.org)
61 points by one-more-minute 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Genuine question, As a professional developer, why would you restrict yourself to such technology? what we should be asking here is why? give me one scenario where this language is more appropriate than the plethora of other domain specific languages. would you bet your company on such language when there is more mature languages already ?

reply


I think one of the strengths of this approach is easily implementing numerical methods/approaches from papers and having it just work. If you work in academia or in an R&D field, this is valuable. I don't think Julia is presently positioning itself to be the core language a company's product is based on.

reply


I have always been skeptical about 'scientific' languages. Why do you need a special language when any general language + some libraries will do? This is a good example of a feature that only really makes sense in a scientific language.

reply


Julia all the things!

reply


I wish! It breaks my heart that this language doesn't produce standalone binary executables.

reply


There are ways: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/36815324/produce-a-standa...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: