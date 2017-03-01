Hacker News
Some fun with π in Julia
60 points
by
one-more-minute
1 hour ago
MaxLeiter
0 minutes ago
Can a mod not swap the `n` in the title to `π`? or does HN not support it?
throwme_1980
4 minutes ago
Genuine question, As a professional developer, why would you restrict yourself to such technology? what we should be asking here is why? give me one scenario where this language is more appropriate than the plethora of other domain specific languages. would you bet your company on such language when there is more mature languages already ?
stimj
0 minutes ago
I think one of the strengths of this approach is easily implementing numerical methods/approaches from papers and having it
just work
. If you work in academia or in an R&D field, this is valuable. I don't think Julia is presently positioning itself to be the core language a company's product is based on.
mastax
4 minutes ago
I have always been skeptical about 'scientific' languages. Why do you need a special language when any general language + some libraries will do? This is a good example of a feature that only really makes sense in a scientific language.
spraak
15 minutes ago
Julia all the things!
tempodox
5 minutes ago
I wish! It breaks my heart that this language doesn't produce standalone binary executables.
