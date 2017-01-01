Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Is Facebook a Structural Threat to Free Society? (truthhawk.com)
130 points by jonstokes 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 52 comments | favorite





Facebook is:

* One of the most addictive products the world has ever seen (Opioids, another such product, were used to overthrow countries)

* The single most important media company in the world

* Controlled by one person

Threat to free society? Jury's out. But at this point, it certainly seems worth regulating.

(Edit: The above points are not meant to paint FB/Zuck in a bad light. To their credit, they've built an incredible ecosystem and a mind-bogglingly good product. We all strive to create sticky/addictive products.

My point is: When your product is incredibly addictive to a large chunk of humanity, regulation should be considered)

reply


> When your product is incredibly addictive to a large chunk of humanity, regulation should be considered

Yes. Let me compare FB to a phone company. When telephony was first invented, it quickly turned out to be addictive to a large chunk of humanity. Did we leave it unregulated? No, we didn't. In fact, there was regulation stating that telephone conversations may not be eavesdropped by telephone companies. Other regulations allowed other companies to be active on the same network so people could call eachother, regardless of their operator.

But somehow, we think that these types of regulation should not apply in this day and age. Strange.

reply


>But somehow, we think that these types of regulation should not apply in this day and age. Strange.

Who is the "we"? I certainly think it should apply. I'd argue that the main difference in this day and age is that the "we" now includes corporate entities as persons who, thanks to Citizens United, now hold the lions share of political influence to affect whether regulations like this come to be.

I don't think FB itself is the structural threat to free society - treating corporate persons equally with flesh and blood people under the law is the structural threat. FB is just one of the more frightening corporate mega personages at the moment. Any of them would be equally so if they were as adept at people farming.

reply


I was telling people last year (before the tide shifted against FB) that there will one day (decades away) be Big Tobacco style litigation by governments against Facebook for intentionally making their service addictive when they knew the harmful effects (e.g., depression). I did not expect the sentiment to change so dramatically but I guess people are looking to blame anyone for the election.

reply


Man I agree with you 100%. I have been trying to get this message across whenever these topics come up in discussions with people. We are risking the minds of people. Take this example. So many mobile games which essentially leverage the thrill of gambling to make their games addictive. Of course, this only increases micropayment revenues. How many people get hooked and waste hundreds of hours? How many kids!?

To me this is the same as cigarettes. Why do we regulate it? Because the average person is unlikely to know its harmful effects. What about these applications? Which are profitable by tapping into our desires and impulsive tendencies.

Its time we discuss this.

reply


I'm willing to bet in my lifetime Facebook will not become the world's largest company.

Google may have a chance of beating Apple at #1 but Facebook has quite a margin.

Essentially both Facebook and Google are ads businesses. Facebook seems to be optimizing for short term growth at the expense of their brand.

I know many people who joined Facebook around 2008 and absolutely were big fans of it. After 10 years none of them even use it, the novelty wore off.

reply


Very interesting. Is it really controlled by one person? Or is facebook dependent on user's, well, using it?

If facebook went away tomorrow, would meatspace life materially change for any of its users?

A little peer pressure to affirm that Facebook is a giant waste of time, narcissistic and generally kind of silly is all it takes plant the seed to drop FB altogether. I have seen that work in meatspace.

reply


The "what would happen if it went away tomorrow" question is not particularly useful to determine facebooks power, since it's not going to go away tomorrow.

I think the argument is about influence, not complete determination. Influence can be exercised independent from a services replacability.

reply


All three of those points are hyperbolic to the extreme.

Unlike opioids facebook can not kill you if you stop using the service. And addiction rates are still being studied best I can tell. Certainly no leading papers claiming an epidemic [0]

Sources required and likely highly deterministic on how you develop a scale for such ranking

*FB is a publicly traded company with a board, it, by definition is not completely controlled by one person.

I personally am no fan of social media, don't really see the point in most contexts, but a call for government regulation into communication is the wrong step. IMO cults of ignorance, luddites, and anti-intellectualism are the threats to free society not social-networking.

[0]https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=addictiveness+of+social...

reply


What exactly would be regulated?

reply


Great question. Stratechery, as always, has an interesting read with some possibilities

https://stratechery.com/2017/manifestos-and-monopolies/

reply


The events of the last couple of years caused me to evaluate the psychological toll that me self-induced exposure to media, of all forms, was taking. I came to the conclusion that with social media, mankind was participating in the largest social experiment of all time and just hoping that things turned out well. I decided the results, so far, have not been promising and I no longer wanted to participate. I deleted my FB and canceled cable. Now I chose what I'm exposed to. I advise more people to do the same.

reply


Any kind of non-democratic for-profit organization is going to have incentives that don't align with "free society".

When one of those organizations runs the top centralized content and communications silo, use it to censor, stalk its users and promote its or its sponsors interests, it becomes a threat.

reply


Of course also democratic non-profit organizations wildly disalign with what one might call a "free society".

Those adjectives mean little (as does "free society") without a definition.

reply


The threat is that Facebook has become too big to fail. A major leak of private data and messages of its users would be devastating to society given the scale.

What happens if/when Facebook fails as a company? What happens to the data then? It gets sold off. That's a scary prospect.

Facebook is in the fickle game of Internet advertising. When the noise overcomes the signal in what Facebook shows, when the content of the users' connections gets drowned out to advertising, people will leave in droves. When advertisers fail to see the return on their investment, the money will dry up.

reply


I have recently created an account, having resisted up until now with the excuse that my son, then a teenager, said that it was "creepy" when persons of my generation were on Facebook. He informs me, however, that persons his age are leaving Facebook in favor of SnapChat and Instagram.

(I have so far spent all my Facebook time looking into what would be required to use its OAuth functions.)

reply


Yes and "tech savvy" people should educate their friends when possible.

Most of my friends, for instance, ignore that FB knows most of their web chronology through the omnipresent Like button.

And we must fight the "I-have-nothing-to-hide" attitude.

reply


"Facebook understands the emotions expressed in what you type as statuses, and in messages via Messenger or WhatsApp."

Is this correct? There was a very involved discussion about WhatsApp's encryption that I thought indicated they don't, in fact, have access to WhatsApp messages.

reply


Facebook likely has a watson-like technology that can answer a lot of interesting questions about a user, but "understanding emotions"... that's still a ways off. Maybe a long long way off. But it's wrong not to be very, very concerned.

Suffice it to say: (Paraphrasing Dijkstra) Whether Facebook understands human emotions from text is as relevant a question as whether a submarine can swim. I think they can get a helluva lot out of what you're typing and what you're liking. That should be enough to worry about.

reply


Author here - you're right. I've made an edit accordingly. Thanks!

reply


Unless Facebook has some sentiment analysis tech that's far better than academia's (which isn't that unlikely), "understanding the emotions" of statuses is still a long way off.

reply


they could bake a pre-trained CNN into the messenger pretty easily and run it locally... so plausible

reply


Wasn't there a case of FB doing some kind or research where they tried to influence the mood of the users by manipulating what content they see?

reply


It is impossible for FB to understand that.

reply


(Disclosure: I have accepted a job offer at Facebook, but not yet started)

Does Facebook really have a unique amount of data? Google also knows a lot about people through billions of searches a day. Apple can learn a lot through people's iDevices, and Google (again) or Samsung can do the same with Android. So can any cellular service provider, or anyone running coax or fiber into your home. The government can tap any or all of those. At least Facebook doesn't have an army, or paramilitaries like DHS or just about any sheriff's department I've ever encountered.

I'm not saying the author's concerns are invalid. I've had occasion to think about these exact issues a lot, and I'm sure many of my soon-to-be colleagues have too. The way I see it, Facebook and other social media occupy much the same position as phone companies used to, both in terms of how they facilitate interaction and in their privileged financial/infrastructural positions they occupy. There's good in that (e.g. ability to pursue the kinds of speculative projects that Bell Labs was famous for). There are also dangers, no question.

The thing is, if it wasn't Facebook it would be someone else. There's no shortage of others ready to step in if Facebook alone were targeted with laws and regulations. Instead of worrying about Facebook specifically, we need to think about what a modern "common carrier" law should look like in the social-media age. Perhaps some kinds of regulations on use of information do make sense, but that dialog isn't likely to be very constructive so long as most of the people on one side seem to be free-market fundamentalists betraying their own principles by singling out one company among many.

reply


Facebook has the advantage that its users connect themselves with their friends, colleagues, and relatives. The users also give Facebook nearly all data about themselves (full name, phone number, date of birth, mother, father, etc.). People organize their events and talk about everything related to their lives. Facebook also provides their newsfeed and can track what they click and, most importantly, like.

Unless you have a Gmail or a Google+ account Google has to guess. Google can guess pretty well but they still have to guess instead of just know. You search for something on Google and then go there. Facebook keeps you on its site and encourages you to comment on Facebook which then incentivizes others to stay on Facebook, too.

reply


I think Google is more of a threat than Facebook.

reply


IMO this is a side product of the "software must be free" mentality.

Frankly, software should not be free. When you let people give you things for free, you basically let them control you and take away your freedom.

reply


>When you let people give you things for free, you basically let them control you and take away your freedom.

How is this different from proprietary software? Where you have no idea what's going on under the hood?

Granted, "giving in order to get" is a common and effective social engineering tactic.

reply


>IMO this is a side product of the "software must be free" mentality.

"Software must be free" usually means free and in speech not free as in beer.

reply


Free as in beer

reply


I'd wager that the FSF disagrees with your statement.

reply


Facebook? How about the CIA/NSA/ABC intelligence organizations? We're not at war with a country, why do we need a spy agency (much less several)?

Roll personal and funding into the FBI (Note: this does not make me a fan of the FBI) so there is at least some public oversight.

reply


Not that I want to defend any intelligence organisation but war is not a binary thing. Other countries might be harming your country even without you knowing it. Agencies try to prevent that from happening.

reply


Who knows? They are certainly not going to tell. Secret services are rather secret about their services.

reply


Indeed, who knows. But would it benefit the country if they released their ops reports?

reply


Not an expert, but as secret stuff gets leaked it tends to create huge public discourse and leads to political action.

Knowledge about their actions does seem to have an effect on the country. Secret service staff would probably not necessarily evaluate it as a good effect though.

reply


While I don't necessarily disagree with the spirit of your point, Wikipedia gives three current wars the U.S. is involved in[0]: in Northwest Pakistan, in numerous locations against ISIL, and the war in Afghanistan. You might argue that most of our foes aren't states, and you'd be right, but the fact is still that we are at war and have been continuously for over a decade.

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wars_involving_the_Uni...

reply


People's disregard for privacy and political mobilization[0] are a threat to Free Society. Facebook is just a symptom.

[0] I can't blame FB for anything regarding the latter. Quite the opposite.

reply


This picture reminds me of a scene in a sci-fi flick called "Cypher" (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0284978/). I wonder if some other parallels could be applied to FB...

reply


The biggest problem with Facebook is that it's a walled in garden. Whatever you write there isn't accessible outside the web. It's not even searchable inside FB itself. I'm sure this is done on purpose, if people knew that the crap they write could be searchable they'd be much more reluctant to express themselves.

reply


Facebook has an unfathomable amount of data you say?

Well, https://www.corbettreport.com/meet-in-q-tel-the-cias-venture...

http://www.therealnewsonline.com/our-blogs/facebook-and-its-...

reply


Yes.

reply


Yes, as is Zuckerberg.

He wants to run for president. That's why he's found religion, why he's touring the country, why he changed some rules so he can control Facebook while holding office. There's been a creation myth about Zuckerberg for years. Even Jobs didn't get a Hollywood movie about him until he was dead.

Zuckerberg is dangerous because he's so damn vanilla. Outside of his contemptuous statements about his users being "dumb fucks" when he was a kid, everything he does is a PR move. Having a child? Better make a social statement out of it. Headed to Nigeria? Better have someone take pictures.

If you listen to Zuck obviously he's intelligent but he'll never say anything controversial or especially enlightening. He's had the world in his hands since he was 21 (or younger), never been challenged. What does that do to one's ego? Some of us talk too much and we've never ever done anything. What happens when you've been a billionaire since you were 25 or are worth $50 billion at 30?

He's far more dangerous than Trump ever was. He's normalized invasions of privacy, has more information on people than anyone in the world save maybe some government agencies and Facebook has more clout than many countries.

It'd be nice if Facebook was replaced by something better, but I hope people will stand up against what they are doing. It's unethical. If you ever combine that mindset with government, it's over. Maybe not by Zuckerberg but by the next Trump, which is the great irony in Zuckerberg and Facebook's social positions.

reply


Zucks rants about his dream for society scare the hell outta me. It's seriously 1984 type shit... the only way to create "safe" and "friendly" global communities is with bulletproof censorship. Some level of civil disobedience and public disagreement is needed for a properly functioning society. Look up China and "harmonious society" if you don't buy it.

I wish Sergey or Larry from the Goog had such aspirations. At least from what I've read their intentions are pretty benign despite running such a huge monopoly.

reply


You make lots of assumptions here. I'm not saying they're wrong, but don't assert these otherwise.

Some people just want to watch the world learn.

reply


I agree, but... I wonder if we're at peak-Facebook yet? All good things must come to an end. Maybe it will be Snapchat, or more likely a slow decline. I remember when Microsoft was at its peak, and seemed invincible. Facebook seems that way in social right now.

I hope Zuck pulls a Gates and goes full-time philanthropic, but he might be too young for that.

reply


It'll be interesting to see if he tries.

My impression is that he has the charisma of a loaf of bread and won't do real well in politics.

reply


Mark Zuckerberg is probably less vanilla than Trump, and better at hiding it.

reply


Yes, I agree.

reply


Late to the fuckin' party

reply


Facebook let's me send and receive messages to friends. In what way is that a "media company" or any kind of threat?

reply




