Ask HN: Is Compliance at odds with Continuous Delivery?

|Every DevOps/SRE/microservice article or book I've read makes the assumption that CI/CD and developer-driven deployments is the way to to go. My SaaS startup is preparing for a SOC2 audit, and a more Waterfall-minded manager is insisting (after going through two SOC2 audits at previous organizations) that production deployments for our core product must:
* every corresponding task must be in the "closed" state in JIRA
* be signed-off by the manager
* only DevOps engineers should be able to hit "deploy"
* deployments are only every 2 weeks.
How can this be the case, since we have proper controls like
* Pull Requests must pass tests to be merged
* Code review is performed with references to JIRA tickets on every commit/branch
* QA is performed in a staging environment
* Deployments/Rollbacks are automated and logged.
In short, shouldn't developers (or at least senior developers) be able to push deployment updates on their own?