Ask HN: Do you use your name or a handle online for development?

Ignoring the situations where you intentionally want to remain anonymous, do you use your name (or some derivative) or a handle for online interaction in the dev communities? I'm talking about things such as Github, where you want the work to be attributed to you and might show an employer or share among other developers. And regardless of which option you pick, do you think it is unprofessional to use anything other than your name? Or do we get a pass because we have stereotyped the development community differently than the business community? Finally, do you have any thoughts or opinions on the "branding" (I hate that term, ftr) of developers and our community as a whole? I'd be interested to see what those non-devs who read HN think of all this.