Death of docker?
2 points
by
AlexGrs
10 minutes ago
tbirrell
6 minutes ago
Click bait. I was hoping for something a little more substantial than "this thing happened". Though perhaps that might soon follow from other sources.
TL;DR - Google and RedHat forked Docker and are presenting them as alternatives.
TL;DR - Google and RedHat forked Docker and are presenting them as alternatives.
