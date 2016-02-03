Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Scala Native v0.1 (scala-lang.org)
201 points by zepolud 2 hours ago





Will macros work with Scala Native, as they do with ScalaJs? (I believe that compile-time metaprogramming is the way forward, especially if the target doesn't support reflection or dynamic code loading).

That's a great news ! We are exclusively using scala at work for back end and I wonder if it could be interesting to switch new projects to scala native.

Did you test scala native against well known and massive open source scala project ? Did the performance improved or regress ? Did you wrote a brand new scala compiler for native code ?

Never touch a running system ;) Scala on JVM is much more tested than the new shiny thing. Also don't expect improved performance... many people think that the JVM is bloated and makes programs slower (this is mostly not true). The downsides of the JVM are more memory consumption/footprint (when you have e.g. small servers or micro instances) and the cold startup time of the JVM itself (which is not relevant on a server in comparison to desktop Java apps). Would be interested to hear if any backend Scala projects like e.g. Play work on Scala Native.

Long time Java lover here. I agree with all your points, but in the context of Java at least (does Scala support this?) there is no simple static binary that can be built and released, which includes the JVM. I think 1.9 will have this option, but this is something I didn't realize I missed until I started work with Rust and Go. It makes deployment so much simpler.

In the age of containers it's really not that much harder to build and deploy a JVM app.

One app, sure.

At work I'm running 17 different containers- many of which require their own JVM. (That's 3 different JRuby apps, zookeeper, kafka, and ElasticSearch.)

Those JVMs get heavy when you're shipping container images compared to small Go or Rust binaries.


There are still some licensing issues. For instance, Atlassian has an official docker container to evaluate Confluence, but they don't support it in production since it uses OpenJDK and Confluence is still somewhat broken on OpenJDK.

Rather than fix Confluence to work on OpenJDK (I don't want to imagine what type of reflection garbage they've got going on down there that breaks so bad on OpenJDK), their instructions tell you how to make your own Dockerfile using the official Oracle runtime.

Actually, in that situation, if it won't run on OracleJDK it's probably not going to work via a native compiler either.

I think for Server-Application Scala on the JVM will probably beat Scala-Native. The benefits of Scala-Native over Scala JVM are:

   - faster startup time
   - (drastically) lower memory footprint
   - fine hand-tuning of you application
All these things are not super important in server-applications. For example Java trades memory for throughput (higher memory footprint, but also higher throughput. These usually go hand in hand.).

For me most important benefit is running without pre-installed VM. Not particularly important for backend, but huge win for user-space tools.

True, and if you wouldn't have to worry about Oracle licensing either (although you can avoid that currently with OpenJDK as well)

But can be important if you only have a 512MB DigitalOcean instance or using small Linux containers/Docker.

I used the JVM on the 512MB DO instances and containers and they run fine. I think for containers there are other issues (most likely you are going in a micro service-direction where latency is eventually going to be important, so picking another JVM GC-algorithm might be suitable). There may be applications for which the 512 instances and JVM are not suitable, but you can most likely just upgrade the instance.

The JVM itself doesn't add a huge memory footprint. I remember Charles Nutter of JRuby fame calling it the "20-30 MB memory tax" (see http://blog.headius.com/2008/11/noise-cancelling.html).

A lot of the extra memory usage of Java apps comes from sloppy programming and from depending on lots of heavyweight libraries and frameworks.

I'm not involved with this project in any way, but I would expect performance to be overall worse with Scala Native. The advantages of Scala native are likely:

1) Much faster startup times

2) smaller memory footprint for small programs.

3) Potential for easier installation since no dependency on the JDK (assuming binaries are statically linked)

So basically you could use scala native to cover some cases that are better covered by golang or rust right now. For large and long-running server-side processes, the JVM is still king.

It seems to me like Scala's biggest benefit and biggest downside are two sides of the same coin: easy interop with the JVM and Java code. Scala Native just seems like you're paying all the price of that for none of the benefit.

I think the Scala community's aims have been higher than what you've suggested for a while. For example, from what I've seen, Scala.js has been wildly successful, yet according to you it should never have existed.

Scala.js lets you run Scala code on javascript-based VM's and provides full integration with the underlying platform and libraries. Scala native looks to be another attempt to expand Scala's reach into new platforms beyond the JVM.

I started working for a company that does a lot of Scala a few months ago. It's my first real exposure to it.

To me, Scala's biggest benefits are just the language itself. So many little things that I couldn't do in Java, I can do with little effort in Scala. I can write imperative code if I really want, but I have all the benefits of functional programming available too.

Java/JWM interop was a good starting point to make corporate adoption easier and Scala was/is pretty successful with that strategy. However, in my opinion, Scala developers are not necessarily interested in Java and see it more as the necessary evil.

Well, this is just targeting a different VM, LLVM instead of the JVM. You get easy interop with all LLVM languages with this, including C.

LLVM is not a VM in the same sense as the JVM is.

Easy interop with C++ or Rust? I'll believe it when I see it.

It looks like it can!

http://www.scala-native.org/en/latest/user/interop.html

>Scala Native provides an interop layer that makes it easy to interact with foreign native code. This includes C and other languages that can expose APIs via C ABI (e.g. C++, D, Rust etc.)

Question: what kind of frameworks can be practically migrated to Scala Native?

Somewhat relevant: https://blog.plan99.net/kotlin-native-310ffac94af2#.ijzik0jx...

Title says Kotlin, but it is about JVM languages going native, in general. Or should they?

They should. The article basically throws in some FUD to convince people that they don't want what they think they want. Except, we do want it! The JVM ecosystem's general aversion to native code and native system integration is what gave C# the opportunity to take over as the closest thing we have to a WORA language. If I want to write code in a higher-level language than C++ that can run on any mobile device or desktop OS, I do it in C#, not Java.

The Java ecosystem is playing huge catch up here, and I don't think it's a bad thing that people are exploring alternatives, whether that's Avian, the now defunct RoboVM, or LLVM-based backends.

I can't get hello_world to work, something about a unresolved dependency: org.scala-native#sbt-Scalia-native;0.1.0: not found

I'm not a regular Scala user.

Please drop by our gitter chatroom [1] and we'll try to debug the issue together. It's likely some sort of environment misconfiguration.

[1] https://gitter.im/scala-native/scala-native

Does anyone have any example binaries compiled with this? What are the sizes that you could expect?

They say one of their targets is using this for command-line tools (I'm guessing for startup speed and needing to be small in memory footprint) but it's not of much value if an "echo" or "grep" implementation takes up 15 to 30MB on the drive.

> but it's not of much value if an "echo" or "grep" implementation takes up 15 to 30MB on the drive

In this day & age? It might be of value if an echo or grep takes ~20MB and a full-blown HTTP REST server with DB access takes ~25-30MB. Why do I care again exactly whether there is a fixed portion of bootstrap/runtime core code in the binary, as long as I'm not writing echo or grep?

(Any helloworld app not written in asm (or lib-less C) will consist largely of "non-helloworld code" in terms of "bytes occupied in the binary", right?)

Dunno might be of concern eg with embedded/raspberry and such, but for code to be "moved from a jvm-kinda flair to a go-kinda flair" I'm not seeing the issue .. yet ;)

Nice work, I hope this will eventually be a serious alternative to the JVM route.

Quick question: does this compile down to DOT before going to LLVM? Or has DOT not yet arrived in Scala Native?

DOT [1] is a theoretical calculus that is used as a foundation for our latest front-end compiler called dotty [2]. Scala Native is mostly a middle-end technology that bridges front-end compiler and LLVM. We plan to support dotty as a front-end in the future. 0.1 release is based on older Scala 2.11 front-end.

[1] http://www.scala-lang.org/blog/2016/02/03/essence-of-scala.h...

[2] https://github.com/lampepfl/dotty

Great! Any benchmarks on whether the Scala compiler runs faster when compiled to native?

reply


We're looking into that, but nothing to report yet.

The generated binary for simple Hello World is 3.45 MB which is quite a lot for printing one line of text but it can be compressed to 326K using UPX.

All of our binary size problems are mostly caused by a single well-known issue [1]. We hope to address that in one of the future releases. In the meanwhile, compressing binaries with upx is a temporary solution that can alleviate some of the pain.

[1] https://github.com/scala-native/scala-native/issues/180

Rust's is almost the exact same size (3.46 MB). It's probably just that the libraries that are statically linked by default (jemalloc, std, etc.).

That's correct. We statically link all of the transitive Scala dependencies.

Is Scala Native GCed?

reply


Should be, because Scala doesn't have strong vs weak reference distinction.

yes (https://github.com/scala-native/scala-native/issues/128)

Does this provide a garbage collector?

reply


reply


Boom GC is a dependency

Important bit: "The project has reached a point of feature completeness in terms of the coverage of the Scala language. We support the whole language including the more advanced features such as method dispatch via structural types and even macros."

It must be frustrating to work on a project like this, see areas where the language can be improved, but only be able to do the work to make it purely compatible. Hopefully some good comes out in the form of some good SIPs.

