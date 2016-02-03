Did you test scala native against well known and massive open source scala project ? Did the performance improved or regress ? Did you wrote a brand new scala compiler for native code ?
reply
Rather than fix Confluence to work on OpenJDK (I don't want to imagine what type of reflection garbage they've got going on down there that breaks so bad on OpenJDK), their instructions tell you how to make your own Dockerfile using the official Oracle runtime.
Actually, in that situation, if it won't run on OracleJDK it's probably not going to work via a native compiler either.
- faster startup time
- (drastically) lower memory footprint
- fine hand-tuning of you application
A lot of the extra memory usage of Java apps comes from sloppy programming and from depending on lots of heavyweight libraries and frameworks.
1) Much faster startup times
2) smaller memory footprint for small programs.
3) Potential for easier installation since no dependency on the JDK (assuming binaries are statically linked)
So basically you could use scala native to cover some cases that are better covered by golang or rust right now. For large and long-running server-side processes, the JVM is still king.
Scala.js lets you run Scala code on javascript-based VM's and provides full integration with the underlying platform and libraries. Scala native looks to be another attempt to expand Scala's reach into new platforms beyond the JVM.
http://www.scala-native.org/en/latest/user/interop.html
>Scala Native provides an interop layer that makes it easy to interact with foreign native code. This includes C and other languages that can expose APIs via C ABI (e.g. C++, D, Rust etc.)
I'm not a regular Scala user.
[1] https://gitter.im/scala-native/scala-native
Title says Kotlin, but it is about JVM languages going native, in general. Or should they?
The Java ecosystem is playing huge catch up here, and I don't think it's a bad thing that people are exploring alternatives, whether that's Avian, the now defunct RoboVM, or LLVM-based backends.
They say one of their targets is using this for command-line tools (I'm guessing for startup speed and needing to be small in memory footprint) but it's not of much value if an "echo" or "grep" implementation takes up 15 to 30MB on the drive.
In this day & age? It might be of value if an echo or grep takes ~20MB and a full-blown HTTP REST server with DB access takes ~25-30MB. Why do I care again exactly whether there is a fixed portion of bootstrap/runtime core code in the binary, as long as I'm not writing echo or grep?
(Any helloworld app not written in asm (or lib-less C) will consist largely of "non-helloworld code" in terms of "bytes occupied in the binary", right?)
Dunno might be of concern eg with embedded/raspberry and such, but for code to be "moved from a jvm-kinda flair to a go-kinda flair" I'm not seeing the issue .. yet ;)
Quick question: does this compile down to DOT before going to LLVM? Or has DOT not yet arrived in Scala Native?
[1] http://www.scala-lang.org/blog/2016/02/03/essence-of-scala.h...
[2] https://github.com/lampepfl/dotty
It must be frustrating to work on a project like this, see areas where the language can be improved, but only be able to do the work to make it purely compatible. Hopefully some good comes out in the form of some good SIPs.
[1] https://github.com/scala-native/scala-native/issues/180
Did you test scala native against well known and massive open source scala project ? Did the performance improved or regress ? Did you wrote a brand new scala compiler for native code ?
reply