Machine Learning in Python: free curriculum
(
springboard.com
)
43 points
by
EternalData
59 minutes ago
discohead
23 minutes ago
I've been curious about Springboard's "Data Science Career Track" program. Does anyone have any experience with Springboard they can share?
https://www.springboard.com/workshops/data-science-career-tr...
