Ask HN: Which Berkeley Courses Should I Archive?

Tomorrow UC Berkeley is removing all of their lecture videos from Youtube. Thousands of hours of content will be lost to the public. (This has already been discussed at length on HN.) I'm in the process of archiving some of the most important Computer Science courses, mainly for my own benefit, but I intend to make them publically available. (This is a throwaway account b/c I don't want to run afoul of any legal issues.) What I have so far: - CS61 Series (61A, 61B, and 61C) - CS162 Operating Systems (Kubiatowicz) - CS164 Programming Languages & Compilers (Hillfinger) - CS186 Intro to Database Systems (Hellerstein)