Ask HN: Which Berkeley Courses Should I Archive?
56 points by berkeleyarchive 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 28 comments | favorite
Tomorrow UC Berkeley is removing all of their lecture videos from Youtube. Thousands of hours of content will be lost to the public. (This has already been discussed at length on HN.)

I'm in the process of archiving some of the most important Computer Science courses, mainly for my own benefit, but I intend to make them publically available. (This is a throwaway account b/c I don't want to run afoul of any legal issues.)

What I have so far:

- CS61 Series (61A, 61B, and 61C)

- CS162 Operating Systems (Kubiatowicz)

- CS164 Programming Languages & Compilers (Hillfinger)

- CS186 Intro to Database Systems (Hellerstein)






CS189 - I've been going through this course and I like the presentation and content. Specially, all the plots that are brought in to explain and also the notes.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLP941GogrXs32AiRNeQKT...

All of it has already been archived (EDIT: thanks to the hard work and quick response of ArchiveTeam and /r/DataHoarder).

[edit: link to Archive Team project-specific page removed to reduce excessive load; replaced with Archive.is link below]

https://archive.is/D1Ail

Thank you, toomuchtodo. This did seem like the sort of thing that just had to have already been done.

Archive Team seems to be down (maybe from all the requests). If you really value these videos, I'd still download them onto your own computer instead of relying on a third-party hosting. As others have mentioned, youtube-dl is the way to do it and super easy, e.g.:

  youtube-dl https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-XXv-cvA_iBDyz-ba4yDskqMDY6A1w_c

Archive Team and Archive.org are not the same entity. Archive.org contains the entire UC Berkeley course corpus, provided by Archive Team and /r/DataHoarder/

You are free to help seed the torrents of course containing all of the content.

Thanks for clarifying. Yes, seeding lectures would be the best way to contribute while still maintaining a personal copy.

https://archive.org/details/@schule04?and%5b%5d=subject%3A%2...

(If you go onto one of the course pages above, there's a download option to grab a torrent.)

> Resource Limit Is Reached

Unfortunately the site seems to be overloaded.

3.1 TB!

As a former UC Berkeley student, I just want to add that besides the public lecture videos, there are also many private, unlisted course videos on YouTube from the last couple years (after it became an issue). The Archive Team has missed these videos as they're only accessible via UC Berkeley's student portal if you're a student in the class. The Archive Team and current/former students need to work together here to retrieve the private YouTube playlists and download the videos.

I'm not sure which of the following are actually available on Youtube, but here are the courses I enjoyed the most and I think are the most valuable as a CS major:

- CS161 Security (Wagner preferably)

- CS189 Machine Learning (Shewchuk)

- CS170 Efficient Algorithms and Intractable Problems

Not a comprehensive list, just my favorites.

CS188 Intro to AI http://ai.berkeley.edu/lecture_slides.html

Seconded. It's one of the few good 'classic' AI courses with videos available to the public, though personally I prefer Patrick Winston's 6.034.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUl4u3cNGP63gFHB6xb-k...

Could you get CS170 with Papadimitrou, EE 16A/B, and multiple semesters of 61A with Harvey? Thanks!

reply


That is a great list to have so far! On top of that, I have to highly recommend CS168: Internet Architecture (preferably with Scott Shenker), CS 161: Computer Security (with either Wagner, or Weaver), and CS169: Software Engineering (with Armando Fox, also available on EdX). These are the 3 courses that were most influential on my Undergrad experience (on top of the 61 series and 162)

Could someone make a torrent with all of the videos? I would but I've never done it before and don't have the time to learn. :(

Don't know if you've seen the other posts, but Archive.org already has torrents (click on a course and check out the Download Options on the right):

https://archive.org/details/@schule04?and%5b%5d=subject%3A%2...

Funny I downloaded exactly the same courses.

As far as I know this course has been archive in archive.org, you can find it there with berkeley as a keyword.

Physics C10 (aka L&S C70V)

Anyone want to chime in with a way to simply grab them all?

If there's a YouTube playlist for the course, you can easily grab them all with youtube-dl.

[0]: https://rg3.github.io/youtube-dl/

youtube-dl can download all videos from given channel

youtube-dl

you and the above poster are heros.

    $ youtube-dl
    The program 'youtube-dl' is currently not installed.
    You can install it by typing:
      sudo apt install youtube-dl

    $ sudo apt install youtube-dl
Not many things I love more than discovering that someone wanted the program I'm about to write, and wrote it better than I'd have had time to. This is why I still love the Linux/BSD ecosystem after all these years

FYI to Mac users: brew install youtube-dl works just as well.

Could you write a script that captures all of them?

I think there is an option in youtube-dl to download the complete channel.

The archive files can be accessed here:

https://archive.org/details/@schule04?and%5b%5d=subject%3A%2...

Should contain the full backup.

