Ask HN: What are the best resources for learning about algorithmic trading?
whiskers08xmt
22 minutes ago
I'm a CS student looking to get into Quantative Finance, and would appreciate if anyone could point me in the right direction.
brudgers
14 minutes ago
The first company that comes to mind in terms of publicly discussing its programming and computer science type engineering is JaneStreet. There are episodes of Software Engineering Daily and YouTube talks and blog posts. Many of them related to the OCaml language and system design.
Good luck.
