"The stack you already know" is generally a good choice, yes. But the title is misleading and somewhat clickbait; he's not "throwing out" React; he's keeping Angular. He doesn't list any technical advantages Angular 1.x has, and in fact he labels it "obsolete" and says using it in the long term is "suicidal".
A better headline is "sometimes you gotta use the crap stack you have instead of learning a new one"; nothing he says has anything to do with specific frameworks.
The reason why is the author's current level of proficiency for building something that he wants. For example, if he was an ace at Assembly (instead of familiar with Angular) he could've easily wrote an article titled "Why I'm throwing out Angular 1.x and going back to Assembly".
Its all relative. Some people can afford having the "most beautiful code", but that also goes with a budget and a group of people who can make it work (e.g. Steve Jobs ordering beautiful code/engineering for the Macintosh).
I would say the most logical route would be to "Build the Damn Thing". Facebook used that notion, got the product out, got ahead, and now can afford sound code. Heck, Zuckerberg doesn't even code on Facebook's source anymore. No one (besides us engineers) knows or cares what Facebook is running on. Same with many other productions (not only software) out there (when was the last time we cared exactly how an Oreo cookie was made?).
So to answer Steve's question "What am I supposed to do?", I would say "Just Do It! Make the product.".
Do the work and live the dream (Same with all of us dreamers).
