Why I’m throwing out React and going back to Angular 1.x (medium.com)
22 points by swalsh 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





TL;DR: Author already knows Angular 1.x, doesn't have the time to learn anything new.

"The stack you already know" is generally a good choice, yes. But the title is misleading and somewhat clickbait; he's not "throwing out" React; he's keeping Angular. He doesn't list any technical advantages Angular 1.x has, and in fact he labels it "obsolete" and says using it in the long term is "suicidal".

A better headline is "sometimes you gotta use the crap stack you have instead of learning a new one"; nothing he says has anything to do with specific frameworks.

Yes, but that better headline does not have two buzzwords in it.

Sounds like the typical pretentious, the world is changing and I don't like it. Take the time to learn new technologies and adapt to changing landscapes. Mastering the abstract ideas makes you more flexible.

The big issue with the author is having the time to build something. I wouldn't necessarily have chosen one framework/language over the other.

The reason why is the author's current level of proficiency for building something that he wants. For example, if he was an ace at Assembly (instead of familiar with Angular) he could've easily wrote an article titled "Why I'm throwing out Angular 1.x and going back to Assembly".

Its all relative. Some people can afford having the "most beautiful code", but that also goes with a budget and a group of people who can make it work (e.g. Steve Jobs ordering beautiful code/engineering for the Macintosh).

I would say the most logical route would be to "Build the Damn Thing". Facebook used that notion, got the product out, got ahead, and now can afford sound code. Heck, Zuckerberg doesn't even code on Facebook's source anymore. No one (besides us engineers) knows or cares what Facebook is running on. Same with many other productions (not only software) out there (when was the last time we cared exactly how an Oreo cookie was made?).

So to answer Steve's question "What am I supposed to do?", I would say "Just Do It! Make the product.".

Do the work and live the dream (Same with all of us dreamers).

It comes down to what you are most experienced and familiar with. Choosing based on that is fine, but you have to realize that might be a very bad decision mid or long term. The author seems to be aware of that so all is good. It took a few somewhat successful projects gone wrong for me to learn to prefer objectively simpler techogies technologies even if it takes extra few weeks to start. But if your hard budget deadline is literally within weeks it makes sense to prioritize fast, familiar and easy.

This guy makes his situation sound pretty fucking dire and then blames react for slowing him down? It takes awhile to learn any new technology. So he goes with what he knows. How is this React's problem? I worked with React for a year and know well enough to get a brand new app up in less than a day. So it'd make sense for me to choose React. I don't understand why this guy is blaming React.

I am also a React fan but phrases like "I worked with React for a year and know well enough to get a brand new app up in less than a day" make me kind of sad. The cost just to get up and running with a JS framework these days is kind of painful. CLIs are doing a decent job resolving this, though.

With create-react-app, it takes less than a few seconds, if you're fine with their defaults. If you need to mess with the webpack config it will take a bit longer but once you do it the first time its not a big deal. Putting everything together from scratch would take awhile, but that's the tradeoff of having a really flexible modular system.

Sure, if you know you're faster with Angular 1.x than go for it. With your circumstances, building the product with speed should be number one priority. Personally I'd be infinitely faster with React, but thats because I have a lot more experience with it than Angular. Best of luck!

Honestly I didn't find React too hard or arduous to implement anything in.

Yea, here is also one good article where you can read about both https://thinkmobiles.com/blog/angular-vs-react/

