Chekhov: “Cultured people must, in my opinion, satisfy the following conditions” (medium.com)
I am an American living in Russia. When I was studying Russian I read a number of Chekhov's short stories and got a feel for who he was.

I later came across one of his quotes: "В человеке должно быть все прекрасно: и лицо, и одежда, и душа, и мысли" (Everything in a person should be excellent: his face, his clothes, his soul and his ideas). I sometimes discussed this phrase with Russians, eventually coming to be believe that "face" in this context meant that you should do all you can to appear clean and groomed, not necessarily that you need to be beautiful. I liked this quote and it can be a starting point of interesting discussion when I talk to Russians about Chekhov.

There's a funny story about when Chekhov went to Tomsk (now a town of about 500,000 people in Siberia.) In a letter, he wrote "Tomsk is a very dull town. To judge from the drunkards whose acquaintance I have made, and from the intellectual people who have come to the hotel to pay their respects to me, the inhabitants are very dull, too." In recent history, the inhabitants of Tomsk erected a bronze caricature statute [1] of Chekhov which makes him look funny. The local residents consider that touching his nose is good luck, so the statue has a really shiny bronze nose. I personally saw it and even touched his nose.

[1] https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g665310-d35959...

Out of curiosity, how long did you have to study Russian before you could enjoy Chekhov's stories?

> I personally saw it and even touched his nose.

Did it work?

> Everything in a person should be excellent

Probably nitpicking, but I'd translate "прекрасно" as "beautiful" here.

I think "exellent" is an excellent choice of the word (beautiful ≈ красиво).

I don't know russian, but in croatian which is somewhat similar adding pre to infront of the word makes it stronger, does not change meaning. Like too beautiful or as beautiful as it could get. Though in russian it could be different. (edit or even more beautiful than it is allowed/expected/needed)

Agreed, the English "beautiful" often doesn't seem to capture прекрасно. I always took them to have some overlapping meaning, rather than being a direct translation.

What's the thing about russians and noses? The naval academy also has a statute with a lucky nose. In other cultures people want to touch the hands or feet of statues, but in russia it seems to be the nose.

At least in Soviet times this quote was taught and discussed in schools and I'd dare to argue that for some it is the only quote by Chekhov's they remember.

One needn't click on affiliate links to buy Chekhov's works. Project Gutenberg has them: http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/search/?query=chekhov

This translation is great but I think it's still interesting to read into the connotations of Chekhov's original words:

http://www.anton-chehov.info/754-n-p-chexovu.html

>you are drawn away from it, and you vacillate between cultured people and the lodgers vis-a-vis

>тебя тянет от нее, и тебе приходится балансировать между культурной публикой и жильцами vis-а-vis.

Here "cultured people" are originally "культурная публика", literally "cultured public".

>Cultured people must, in my opinion, satisfy the following conditions:

>Воспитанные люди, по моему мнению, должны удовлетворять след<ующим> условиям:

Here "Cultured people" are originally "Воспитанные люди". More like well-brought-up.

Dunno. I'm reading Chekhov's letters and it doesn't look to me he was up to his own standards.

And all this striving towards Chekhov's idea of cultured allows one to achieve what? I'd venture that for most it would amount to smugly patting themselves on the back for having achieved such a fine state of serenity. If this version of cultured means just another way to feel superior to others, I'm happy to be uncultured.

It allows one to achieve a view where they don't judge others in an attempt to speak for them as you have done here. While you can imagine someone patting themselves on the back for being aesthetic, the reality is that is only occurring vividly in your own mind, and not out here. If someone was indeed patting themselves on the back out here for these things, that is a separate problem created of their own judgement. Speaking for other's actions leading to judgement is itself viral irrationality, as doing so only spreads the behavior further into the aggregate.

The items on that list would be natural byproducts of simple humility, serenity of the mind, and the pursuit of excellence. These things are their own reward.

Here's a lovely little article about Chekhov that has been languishing on my "post this someday when HN is slow" list.

http://lithub.com/anton-chekhov-a-post-modernist-way-ahead-o...

