I later came across one of his quotes: "В человеке должно быть все прекрасно: и лицо, и одежда, и душа, и мысли" (Everything in a person should be excellent: his face, his clothes, his soul and his ideas). I sometimes discussed this phrase with Russians, eventually coming to be believe that "face" in this context meant that you should do all you can to appear clean and groomed, not necessarily that you need to be beautiful. I liked this quote and it can be a starting point of interesting discussion when I talk to Russians about Chekhov.
There's a funny story about when Chekhov went to Tomsk (now a town of about 500,000 people in Siberia.) In a letter, he wrote "Tomsk is a very dull town. To judge from the drunkards whose acquaintance I have made, and from the intellectual people who have come to the hotel to pay their respects to me, the inhabitants are very dull, too." In recent history, the inhabitants of Tomsk erected a bronze caricature statute [1] of Chekhov which makes him look funny. The local residents consider that touching his nose is good luck, so the statue has a really shiny bronze nose. I personally saw it and even touched his nose.
[1] https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g665310-d35959...
reply
Did it work?
Probably nitpicking, but I'd translate "прекрасно" as "beautiful" here.
http://www.anton-chehov.info/754-n-p-chexovu.html
>you are drawn away from it, and you vacillate between cultured people and the lodgers vis-a-vis
>тебя тянет от нее, и тебе приходится балансировать между культурной публикой и жильцами vis-а-vis.
Here "cultured people" are originally "культурная публика", literally "cultured public".
>Cultured people must, in my opinion, satisfy the following conditions:
>Воспитанные люди, по моему мнению, должны удовлетворять след<ующим> условиям:
Here "Cultured people" are originally "Воспитанные люди". More like well-brought-up.
http://lithub.com/anton-chekhov-a-post-modernist-way-ahead-o...
I later came across one of his quotes: "В человеке должно быть все прекрасно: и лицо, и одежда, и душа, и мысли" (Everything in a person should be excellent: his face, his clothes, his soul and his ideas). I sometimes discussed this phrase with Russians, eventually coming to be believe that "face" in this context meant that you should do all you can to appear clean and groomed, not necessarily that you need to be beautiful. I liked this quote and it can be a starting point of interesting discussion when I talk to Russians about Chekhov.
There's a funny story about when Chekhov went to Tomsk (now a town of about 500,000 people in Siberia.) In a letter, he wrote "Tomsk is a very dull town. To judge from the drunkards whose acquaintance I have made, and from the intellectual people who have come to the hotel to pay their respects to me, the inhabitants are very dull, too." In recent history, the inhabitants of Tomsk erected a bronze caricature statute [1] of Chekhov which makes him look funny. The local residents consider that touching his nose is good luck, so the statue has a really shiny bronze nose. I personally saw it and even touched his nose.
[1] https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g665310-d35959...
reply