Match every developer to the right job – ML leader at HackerRank, Bangalore

We're on a mission to make the world flat by matching every developer to the right job. Skills and ability trump pedigree. We help companies find great developers regardless of their education, job history, or country of residence. By using challenges and contests to engage programmers, we speed up the hiring process and ensure that the best candidates land the job. We've been growing fast. We’re facing a massive market opportunity, and we already have customers in several different industries: financial services (Bloomberg, Visa), automotive (Uber), and more. Our buyers are typically leaders in talent acquisition and engineering verticals. Why is this role is exciting? We have data of over 2M+ developers on their skills, profiles and where they were hired. This is a treasure trove of data. With ML systems becoming so advanced, we have started identifying the DNA for every job role & recommending the right developers from our community. Collect DNA for {job role, company} and recommend the right jobs for developers from our community. This is a hard (extremely valuable) challenge that can change the face of education, recruiting & many other related industries. There might be more parameters than just profile + skill and we are constantly working towards it. If you are interested in building & leading an ML & Data Science team to build this system, welcome! This is a high impact role which is game changing for the entire recruiting industry. Feel free to email: vivek@